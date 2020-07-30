Youth dies of snake-bite while staying in quarantine

Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADHI: At a time when protests are taking place in Kathmandu demanding better quarantine facilities and proper handling of COVID-19 crisis by the government, a youth quarantined in Kailali district has died of snake-bite, on Thursday.

Ganesh Shahi, 22, who was quarantined at Siddhartha Bidya Niketan in Gauriganga Municipality-4 was bitten by the reptile on Monday. He passed away during the course of treatment.

The victim had been put on a ventilator, life supporting equipment, at Bheri Hospital in Nepalgunj.

Due to pathetic condition of quarantine facilities across the nation, numerous incidents of deaths in such facilities have surfaced in recent days.

