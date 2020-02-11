Youth, dog rescued from Seti gorge

Himalayan News Service

Pokhara, February 10

Police today rescued a youth from the Seti River in Kaski.

Akash Gurung, 23, of Myagdi was rescued by the police within one hour after he fell into the Seti gorge. Gurung had fallen into the Seti River at Parbati Tole of the Lake City while looking for his dog.

After he fell 70 metres into the river, Gurung had lost hope. Fortunately, he overheard some people talking a few minutes after he fell into the river. As he yelled for help, police personnel gave him a rope. He climbed out of the river gorge with the help of the rope.

He has been kept at Pokhara Academy of Health Sciences for health check-up. Ward Police Office Baidam said police were able to rescue Gurung as they were informed on time.

“His rescue was possible as Gurung was stuck some metres above the water level,” said SP Yadab Dhakal.

Police also rescued Gurung’s dog from the river.

