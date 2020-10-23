Youth falls to death off cliff in Kaski

Rishi Baral

POKHARA: A youth died after he fell off Khahare hill in Pokhara Metropolitan City-15 in Kaski district on Friday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Sajan Pariyar (23) of Tutunga in Pokhara-15.

Local residents informed police about the incident, according to spokesperson at Kaski District Police, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Subash Hamal.

Pariyar had already succumbed to the injuries when police reached the incident site, DSP Hamal informed.

Meanwhile, investigation into the incident is underway, police informed.

