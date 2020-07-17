Youth staying in a quarantine facility in Lamjung found dead

Ramji Rana

Share Now:











LAMJUNG: A youth staying in quarantine at Budhyodaya Secondary School in Kwholasothar Rural Municipality-9 has been found dead.

Chief of Lamjung District Police Office, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ganga Bahadur Thapa informed that 23-year-old youth had died by suicide. “He was found hanging by the ceIling.”

He had returned to his home in Paas Gaun, Kwholasothar RM-6 from Butwal on Wednesday, July 15. He then went to quarantine facility the next day, where he was the only person to stay.

Further police investigation into the case is ongoing.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook