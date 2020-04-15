Youth tests positive for antibodies in Chitwan

Tilak Ram Rimal

CHITWAN: A person, who had recently returned from South Korea, has tested positive for antibodies on the Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) for novel coronavirus in Chitwan district.

Mohan Khadka, administrative officer at Gunjaman Singh Hospital in eastern Chitwan, said that the youth tested positive for COVID-19 on RDT today.

Meanwhile, the youth has been shifted to the isolation ward, Khadka said adding that the RDT result will be further verified by second leg of swab sample test in Bharatpur COVID-19 lab.

According to Khadka, 39 persons underwent RDT and three throat samples were collected for further tests today. “Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) carried out on 18 persons and four throat swab samples reports also came out negative yesterday,” Khadka shared.

It has been learnt that the youth had returned home on March 13.

So far, Nepal has reported 16 confirmed COVID-19 cases of which 15 are active while one person has recovered from the disease.

