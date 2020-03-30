Youth under isolation in Dhankuta; family members under observation

Khagendra Prasad Ghimire

DHANKUTA: A youth of Dhankuta Municipality, Dhankuta, suspected of having contracted COVID-19 has been admitted to the isolation ward at District Hospital today.

According to Information Officer at the hospital, Jaya Ram Shrestha, the patient has been suffering from cough and has high fever for the past eight days.

The patient kept in observation has been receiving treatment in the hospital. The sample of throat swab collected from the patient has been sent to the BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences for lab test, officer Shrestha said.

It has been noted that the patient’s family members have also developed symptoms similar to COVID-19. Moreover, the hospital has prepared to keep them in observation. The hospital has five beds in the isolation ward.

It has been reported that the patient returned from Poland 10 days ago.

