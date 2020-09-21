Youths collect fund for flood survivors

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

BAGLUNG, SEPTEMBER 20

Local youths have collected cash and food supplies for Dhorpatan flood survivors.

Cash equivalent to Rs 1.14 million and food supplies were distributed on Friday.

The funds were collected by youths affiliated to Yusabi Sewa, Galkot and Baglung.

Every family was given 24,000 rupees in cash, said chairperson of Yusabi Sewa, Akash Yusabi Thapa.

Families who lost five members were given Rs 44,000 each while the 22 families who lost at least a member received Rs 613,000 as relief support. The injured received Rs 10,000 each while those who suffered complete and partial damage to their homes also received additional cash support.

Likewise, hygiene materials, including soap, mask and sanitiser, were distributed along with toys and stationery for children in the flood affected area. The youths came together to start a fund raising campaign and received support from Nepalis inside and outside the country.

They are also planning to distribute relief to landslide survivors of Tamankhola, Nisikhola and Badigaon rural municipalities in the district.

