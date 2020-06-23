Zoom-bombing disrupts Nepal Toursim board video conference

While Tourism Minister Bhattarai was speaking, around a minute-long video popped up on the screen of conference attendees
Kathmandu, June 22
A video conference organised by Nepal Tourism Board today to unveil COVID-19 prevention protocol got disrupted by Zoom-bombing.
In order to launch ‘Operational guideline with health protocol for tourism sector’ today, NTB had organised the video conference via Zoom app where Tourism Minister Yogesh Bhattarai was the chief guest.
After launching the protocol, when Tourism Minister Bhattarai was addressing the event, a porn video popped up on the screen.
The minister was speaking about tourism entrepreneurs and workers who have been affected by the coronavirus when around a minute-long video popped up on the screen of conference attendees. Soon after that, the programme host from NTB ended the session.
The session was attended by more than 200 participants, including NTB CEO Dhananjay Regmi, NTB Senior Director Nandini Lahe Thapa, tourism entrepreneur Karna Shakya and Tourism Secretary Kedar Bahadur Adhikari, among others.
The Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation has formed a committee to investigate the rather embarrassing incident in coordination with NTB.
Issuing a statement after the conference, NTB stated that investigation was on and needful action would be taken after identifying the spammer.
As the name suggests, Zoom-bombing is a cyberattack on video call, where an individual or a group of people enter it without the permission of the host. Not only is this interruption disruptive and frustrating, some crashers have used Zoom-bombing to share offensive or explicit images and hate speech.
Even prior to this, many people have faced Zoom-bombings during their webinars.
As the country is in the process of easing the lockdown, many offices, schools and colleges are conducting online meetings and classes.
And with the increasing use of online platforms for communication, online hacking has also increased. Information technology experts have been saying that caution should be observed while organising such webinars.
The protocol launched today was prepared by NTB in coordination with MoCTCA and the private sector based on the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Population and World Health Organisation. The objective of the protocol is to make the tourism sector safe and reliable during this pandemic.
The guidelines cover information for different tourism sectors, such as hotels, restaurants and tourism offices and how each of these shall follow safety, hygiene and sanitation measures to prevent COVID-19 from spreading.
NTB stated that the guidelines were the operational modality for a smooth transition to reopen the tourism industry post-lockdown.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 23, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
Kathmandu, June 21 The Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration has written to local levels directing them to facilitate implementation of June 19 decisions of COVID-19 Crisis Management Centre. CCMC had made an 11-point decision for prevention, control and treatment of coronavir Read More...
Kathmandu, June 21 Private school operators across the country have asked guardians to clear student fee for the last academic year and also pay the fee for the last few months despite the fact that schools have remained closed since March 24, due to the nationwide lockdown. Main organisations Read More...
KATHMANDU: NRNA said bodies of 40 Nepalis, who died in foreign countries during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, were brought home in the past one week. Of them, 20 bodies were airlifted from Qatar, 11 from Malaysia, six from Kuwait and one each from Oman, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arab Read More...
Kathmandu, June 21 Three more Nepalis living abroad succumbed to the COVID-19 infection in the past one week, taking the death toll to 130. According to a press release issued by Non-Resident Nepali Association from London, all three COVID-19 fatalities of the last week were reported in Qatar. Read More...
Rajbiraj, June 21 Nepali Congress, Janata Samajwadi Party-Nepal and CK Raut’s Janamat Party today staged separate protest rallies against the ruling Nepal Communist Party’s decision to make foreign women married to Nepali men eligible for naturalised citizenship only after seven years, in Raj Read More...
Surkhet, June 21 A youth, who had returned home from a quarantine facility, died in Bheriganga Municipality, Surkhet, this morning. The youth aged 35 had returned home after the rapid diagnostic test report came out negative for COVID-19 on June 11, according to Bheriganga Municipality Municip Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 21 As Nepal Rastra Bank prepares to bring the Monetary Policy for fiscal year 2020-21, the business community has demanded reduction in interest rates on bank loans. The Confederation of Nepalese Industries, Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Nepal Cha Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 21 Agriculture stakeholders have stressed on developing infrastructure to transform the agriculture sector into a big industry. Speaking during an interaction programme organised by the Society of Economic Journalists - Nepal (SEJON) today, stakeholders have stressed on the need t Read More...