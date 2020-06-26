AstraZeneca, Moderna ahead in COVID-19 vaccine race: WHO

GENEVA: AstraZeneca’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine is probably the world’s leading candidate and most advanced in terms of development, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) chief scientist said on Friday.
The British drugmaker has already begun large-scale, mid-stage human trials of the vaccine, which was developed by researchers at University of Oxford.
This week, AstraZeneca signed its tenth supply-and-manufacturing deal.
“Certainly in terms of how advanced they are, the stage at which they are, they are I think probably the leading candidate,” WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan told a news conference.
“So it’s possible they will have results quite early.”
Swaminathan said Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate was “not far behind” AstraZeneca’s, among more than 200 candidates, 15 of which have entered clinical trials.
“We do know that Moderna’s vaccine is also going to go into phase three clinical trials, probably from the middle of July, and so that vaccine candidate is not far behind,” she said.
“But I think AstraZeneca certainly has a more global scope at the moment in terms of where they are doing and planning their vaccine trials.”
The WHO is in talks with multiple Chinese manufacturers, including Sinovac, on potential vaccines, as well as with Indian researchers, Swaminathan said.
She called for drugmakers to consider collaborating on COVID-19 vaccine trials, similar to the WHO’s ongoing Solidarity trial for drugs.
A WHO-led coalition fighting the pandemic on Friday asked government and private sector donors to help raise $31.3 billion in the next 12 months to develop and deliver tests, treatments and vaccines for the disease. The initiative is called the ACT-Accelerator.
Andrew Witty, Special Envoy for the ACT-Accelerator, said it was important to consider a “portfolio of research efforts” for vaccines.
“It’s still very early days in this journey, we may be super lucky – which would be terrific – and have an early win,” Witty said. “Even if it takes 12 to 18 months that would be without precedent, the world’s fast development of vaccine.”
KATHMANDU: At a time when the the country's economy is being marred by the extended lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus crisis, the Hotel Professional Federation Nepal (HPFN) has made an appeal to the government to bring in special economic package to prevent tourism and hospitality indu Read More...
KATHMANDU: Urging netizens to wear mask to protect people from the effect of COVID-19, Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra has come in support of 'Mask Up Challenge,' an initiative by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The 45-year-old star took to her Instagram, wherein she is seen suppor Read More...
KATHMANDU: English actor Henry Cavill hopes to continue playing Superman for years to come. Talking to actor Patrick Stewart for Variety's Actors on Actors series on June Wednesday 24, the actor said, "I've always been a fan of Superman. With a character like that, you carry the mantle with you Read More...
DHARAN: Police on Thursday arrested district in-charge of banned outfit, Netra Bikram Chand-led Nepal Communist Party, in possession of arms from Dharan of Sunsari district. NCP's Sunsari district in-charge Roshan Rai, 27, a native of Shahid Bhumi Rural Municipality-3 in Dhankuta district was Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 25 The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the agriculture ministry have refuted media reports of encroachment of Nepali territory by China on the northern border, but a document issued by the Survey Department of the Ministry of Agriculture in 2017 shows that China had encroached 36 Read More...
Liverpool win their first league title for 30 years Reds handed title after Man City lose 2-1 at Chelsea Juergen Klopp's side hold 23-point lead over City LONDON: Thirty years of hurt came to an end for Liverpool when they were confirmed as Premier League champions on Thursday cour Read More...
Kathmandu, June 25 The entire country will witness active monsoon for the next three days, the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology said. Rainfall will occur in most of the places in the country. It rained in different areas of the country throughout the day today. According to meteorolo Read More...
Kathmandu, June 25 The government has expanded the areas of ban on strike or bandh in production, supply, sale and distribution of essential goods and services amid the adverse situation created by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a notice published by the Ministry of Home Affairs in the Ne Read More...