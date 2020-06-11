Moderna to start final testing stage of coronavirus vaccine in July

CHICAGO: Moderna Inc on Thursday confirmed it plans to start a trial of 30,000 volunteers of its much-anticipated coronavirus vaccine in July as the company enters the final stage of testing.
The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotech said the primary goal of the study would be to prevent symptomatic COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The key secondary goal would be prevention of severe disease, as defined by keeping people out of the hospital.
The company’s shares jumped 6 percent in premarket trading.
Moderna said it has selected the 100-microgram dose of the vaccine for the late-stage study. At that dose level, the company is on track to deliver about 500 million doses per year, and possibly up to 1 billion doses per year, starting in 2021 from the company’s internal US manufacturing site and strategic collaboration with Swiss drugmaker Lonza.
The company said it chose the 100-microgram dose to maximize the immune response and minimize adverse reactions.
Moderna said is has completed manufacturing of enough vaccine to start the phase 3 trial.
In the midstage study, the company said it has enrolled 300 healthy adults, who have each been dosed with at least one shot, as well as the first 50 older adults, aged 18 to 54.
Testing the vaccine in older adults with be critical because this group is at higher risk for the most severe effects of the virus, and older adults typically have less efficient immune function. The midstage study is testing the safety and preliminary effectiveness of two doses of the vaccine given 28 days apart.
Study participants will be followed for a year.
NEPALGUNJ: Two of the persons critically injured in the Kalikot accident earlier today have been referred to Kathmandu for further treatment. The severely injured individuals have been transported to Kathmandu through a helicopter for further treatment as they have serious health complications. Read More...
Kathmandu, June 10 The government has scheduled a total of 67 flights to repatriate Nepalis stranded in different countries. A meeting held today at the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation (MoCTCA) has prepared a schedule for repatriation flights starting from tomorrow (June 11) to Read More...
SIRAHA: Police today arrested a 22-year-old youth on the charge of raping a woman in Kalyanpur Municipality-4 of Siraha district. Following the arrest, the suspect was presented before the district court today itself and remanded in custody for further investigation. Police quoted the victim a Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Secondary Education Examination (SEE) for this year has been scrapped for this year in view of the coronavirus pandemic that has crippled many sectors of the country, including the education sector. A cabinet meeting held on Wednesday took a decision to this effect. The students wi Read More...
KATHMANDU: A meeting of the Council of Ministers has decided to change the 'format' of the ongoing nationwide lockdown and implement a revised modality starting Thursday. It has been decided that the shops will be allowed to operate, following safety protocol, while private vehicles will ply base Read More...
Kathmandu, June 10 A few days after the Women and Social Committee of the House of Representatives directed the government to ensure people’s access to regular health services during the lockdown period, the Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizens requested the Ministry of Heath and Pop Read More...
MUNICH: Robert Lewandowski netted a second-half winner as holders Bayern Munich remained on course for a domestic double after beating Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 on Wednesday to reach the German Cup final for the third straight year. Despite a superb first half in which they took the lead th Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 10 Senior leader of Nepali Congress Ramchandra Paudel today submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, urging the government to increase its preparedness to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and to provide relief to the poor and vulnerable people and businesses affec Read More...