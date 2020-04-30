Nepali fans remember late Rishi Kapoor as a true performer

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Rishi Kapoor was a name popular with the Nepali fans of Bollywood movies. Some fans who grew up watching the Bollywood veteran’s movies share with The Himalayan Times their memories of the late star who succumbed to lukaemia after a two-year battle on April 30.

FANS PAY TRIBUTE TO THE LATE STAR

I loved those old Bollywood posters that were so apparent in the bazaar. Back then Rishi Kapoor posters definitely sold more tickets than any others. I remember getting excited for his films and girls giggling at the smooth, boyish features of Kapoor in Bobby poster. Back then the balcony price (of movie hall) was just Rs 5. My friends and I took a rickshaw to the cinema, grabbed peanuts and I remember watching Bobby, after which we never missed any of his films. He was a fond memory of childhood and after hearing of his demise this morning I was shocked beyond words.

— Rajeev Bikram Panta, 49, Biratnagar

I am an ardent fan of Rishi Kapoor’s later works. I think he got better with age, the roles he did were bold and unconventional. For me, he was the best part of the Agneepath remake — just menacing. He was equally endearing in comedic roles, especially in Do Duni Char but perhaps my favourite is when he played the naughty grandpa in Kapoor&Sons. He was simply unrecognisable. We have lost two fine actors in the last two days. The least we can do is thank them for their art. I personally will be revisiting some of their films today.

— SamrajyaThapa, 26, Lalitpur

When I was young, I remember watching the old movies being shown on Zee Cinema with my entire family. During one such screening, I got to see Rishi Kapoor in action, performing his iconic role in Amar Akbar Anthony. It was such a feel-good movie and he breathed life into it. Old Bollywood movies and Rishi Kapoor was a big part of my childhood, so much so that even seeing him in new movies made me nostalgic about my childhood. Waking up to the news of his demise made me feel like a small part of that childhood was now lost forever.

— Bishal Shrestha, 20, Kathmandu

We lost Irrfan Khan yesterday and today we’ve lost yet another actor extraordinaire, Rishi Kapoor. As a cinephile, I respect his versatility as an actor, not only did he pull off romantic and comic roles with ease, he also delivered a brilliant performance portraying a negative role in the remake of Agneepath. It’s sad to see these Bollywood veterans pass away untimely. I feel like we have lost a lot of great work that could have been created.

— Sagar Subedi, 28, Kirtipur

I remember Rishi Kapoor as a larger than life presence. He was a brilliant actor who could morph himself into any role, whether a villainous character in Agneepath or a lovable role in Bobby. I felt shocked by his death. A few weeks ago he had given an interview with a news channel and was very active on Twitter.

— Aashish Mishra, 24, Lalitpur

I watched many movies of Rishi Kapoor’s. I adored his sense of humour and the way he made us emotional with happy ending. He was the best fit in the role of father too. His strong personality and his charming eyes and smile attracted me to watch his movies. He died in many movies and that was tragic in movies only. But his death has saddened me. He is no more but I want to feel his presence as a superstar. I want to watch his superhit films repeatedly.

— Jasmita Hamal, 24, Kathmandu





I used to watch Rishi Kapoor’s movies on television as a child and just yesterday I watched his Kapoor&Sons. I felt very sad to hear the veteran actor is no more. And it’s even more tragic that just within two days Indian cinema has lost two legends. For me, Rishi’s Mera Naam Jokerwhere he portrayed the role of a teenage boy searching for a job who turns out to be a circus joker, is my favourite. He elevated every movie he was a part of to the next level and movies like Chandani, Prem Rog and Amar Akbar Anthony will always be amongst his greatest works.

— Amog Singh, 25, Lalitpur

I enjoyed watching almost all of his movies since childhood. There are some breathtaking scenes of him giving stellar performances in movies like Agneepath, Mulk, 102 Not Out and many more, because of which I have a special place in my heart for Bollywood. I was shocked and saddened. Great Rishi Kapoor sahab is irreplaceable and will always remain alive in our hearts. He has a special place in countless hearts of true cinema fans, including me.

— Rahul Kumar Jha, 20, Saptari

Every movie Rishi Kapoor was in — from old to new — was great and I like almost all of them. Most of the songs I hum in the recent times are his old romantic hits, so I was shocked when I came to know about his death. I thought it was fake news on social media at first but when it got confirmed after going through the news sites, I became really sad. It feels really bad when a favourite person dies. May his soul rest in peace.

— Laxmi Vaidya, 30, Bhaktapur

I am badly missing the role Rishi Kapoor played in Houseful 2. I also loved his role as a child artiste in Mera Naam Joker. I remember him for the lovely song Mein Shayar To Nahin.

— Yubraj Khadka, 21, Kathmandu

