New virus has infected 83,000 globally, caused 2,800 deaths

BEIJING: A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 83,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Friday in Beijing:

Mainland China: 2,788 deaths among 78,824 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

Hong Kong: 94 cases, 2 deaths

Macao: 10 cases

South Korea: 2,337 cases, 16 deaths

Japan: 931 cases, including 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 10 deaths

Italy: 650 cases, 15 deaths

Iran: 388 cases, 34 deaths

Singapore: 98

United States: 60

Germany: 53

Kuwait: 45

Thailand: 41

France: 38 cases, 2 deaths

Bahrain: 36

Taiwan: 34 cases, 1 death

Spain: 32

Malaysia: 25

Australia: 23

United Arab Emirates: 19

Vietnam: 16

United Kingdom: 15

Canada: 14

Sweden: 7

Iraq: 6

Oman: 6

Russia: 5

Croatia: 5

Switzerland: 5

Israel: 4

Greece: 4

Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

India: 3

Lebanon: 3

Romania: 3

Pakistan: 2

Finland: 2

Austria: 2

Netherlands: 2

Georgia: 2

Mexico: 2

Egypt: 1

Algeria: 1

Afghanistan: 1

North Macedonia: 1

Estonia: 1

Lithuania: 1

Belgium: 1

Belarus: 1

Nepal: 1

Sri Lanka: 1

Cambodia: 1

Norway: 1

Denmark: 1

Brazil: 1

New Zealand: 1

Nigeria: 1

Azerbaijan: 1