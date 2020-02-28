New virus has infected 83,000 globally, caused 2,800 deaths

BEIJING: A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 83,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.
The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Friday in Beijing:
Mainland China: 2,788 deaths among 78,824 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei
Hong Kong: 94 cases, 2 deaths
Macao: 10 cases
South Korea: 2,337 cases, 16 deaths
Japan: 931 cases, including 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 10 deaths
Italy: 650 cases, 15 deaths
Iran: 388 cases, 34 deaths
Singapore: 98
United States: 60
Germany: 53
Kuwait: 45
Thailand: 41
France: 38 cases, 2 deaths
Bahrain: 36
Taiwan: 34 cases, 1 death
Spain: 32
Malaysia: 25
Australia: 23
United Arab Emirates: 19
Vietnam: 16
United Kingdom: 15
Canada: 14
Sweden: 7
Iraq: 6
Oman: 6
Russia: 5
Croatia: 5
Switzerland: 5
Israel: 4
Greece: 4
Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death
India: 3
Lebanon: 3
Romania: 3
Pakistan: 2
Finland: 2
Austria: 2
Netherlands: 2
Georgia: 2
Mexico: 2
Egypt: 1
Algeria: 1
Afghanistan: 1
North Macedonia: 1
Estonia: 1
Lithuania: 1
Belgium: 1
Belarus: 1
Nepal: 1
Sri Lanka: 1
Cambodia: 1
Norway: 1
Denmark: 1
Brazil: 1
New Zealand: 1
Nigeria: 1
Azerbaijan: 1