New virus has infected more than 69,000 people globally

BEIJING: A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 69,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.
The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Sunday in Beijing:
Mainland China: 1,665 deaths among 68,500 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei
Hong Kong: 57 cases, 1 death
Macao: 10 cases
Japan: 413 cases, including 355 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 1 death
Singapore: 72 cases
Thailand: 34
South Korea: 29
Malaysia: 22
Taiwan: 20 cases, 1 death
Vietnam: 16 cases
Germany: 16
United States: 15 cases; separately, 1 US citizen died in China
Australia: 14 cases
France: 12 cases, 1 death
United Kingdom: 9 cases
United Arab Emirates: 8
Canada: 8
Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death
India: 3 cases
Italy: 3
Russia: 2
Spain: 2
Belgium: 1
Nepal: 1
Sri Lanka: 1
Sweden: 1
Cambodia: 1
Finland: 1
Egypt: 1