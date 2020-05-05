PABSON suggests consideration of internal assessments as base for SEE grading

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Private and Boarding School Organisation of Nepal (PABSON) has requested the government to consider taking internal assessment as the base to grade Secondary Education Examinations (SEE) students as commencement of exams in under question due to elongation of coronavirus-lockdown.

PABSON came up with the proposition just as government is mulling over alternative measures for conducting the exams. The organisation further suggests that the move would be feasible and appropriate at the moment.

Issuing a statement today, PABSON said that the uncertainty looming over SEE has caused mental stress and confusion among students and guardians, thereby urging the government take a decision to that end by addressing legal hurdles.

The SEE exams scheduled to take place from March 19 have been put off as per the decision of the High-Level Coordination Committee for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19 on March 18. Board exams of grade 11 and 12 have also been suspended.

