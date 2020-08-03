Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 18.14 million, death toll at 688,080

Reuters

Share Now:











LONDON: More than 18.14 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 688,080​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the countries affected by the number of reported cases.

Country Total Deaths Total Cases United States 155,343 4,684,223 Brazil 94,104 2,733,677 India 38,135 1,803,695 Russia 14,128 850,870 South Africa 8,005 503,290 Mexico 47,746 439,046 Peru 19,614 428,850 Chile 9,608 359,727 United Kingdom 46,193 334,576 Iran 16,766 309,437 Pakistan 5,984 280,029 Bangladesh 3,154 240,746 Indonesia 5,236 111,455 Mainland China 4,634 84,428 UAE 351 60,999 Singapore 27 52,826 Bahrain 146 41,190 Japan 1,026 39,969 Nepal 57 20,750

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook