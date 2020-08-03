Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 18.14 million, death toll at 688,080

LONDON: More than 18.14 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 688,080 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
The following table lists the countries affected by the number of reported cases.
|Country
|Total Deaths
|Total Cases
|United States
|155,343
|4,684,223
|Brazil
|94,104
|2,733,677
|India
|38,135
|1,803,695
|Russia
|14,128
|850,870
|South Africa
|8,005
|503,290
|Mexico
|47,746
|439,046
|Peru
|19,614
|428,850
|Chile
|9,608
|359,727
|United Kingdom
|46,193
|334,576
|Iran
|16,766
|309,437
|Pakistan
|5,984
|280,029
|Bangladesh
|3,154
|240,746
|Indonesia
|5,236
|111,455
|Mainland China
|4,634
|84,428
|UAE
|351
|60,999
|Singapore
|27
|52,826
|Bahrain
|146
|41,190
|Japan
|1,026
|39,969
|Nepal
|57
|20,750
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on the coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 391,270 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, Read More...
BHAIRAHAWA: Two persons, who had submitted their swab samples to test for coronavirus infection through PCR method, have gone missing after testing positive for the disease on Sunday. They were receiving consultation at the Fever Clinic in Lumbini Provincial Hospital in Butwal Sub-Metropolitan City. Read More...
DHARAN: Keeping in mind the rising number of coronavirus infection cases, Dharan Sub-metropolitan City has decided to carryout polymerese chain reaction (PCR) test in community level to control the spread of contagion in the area. According to Mayor Tilak Rai, in order to prevent the virus from s Read More...
KATHMANDU: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been discharged from hospital after testing negative for coronavirus, while his son actor Abhishek Bachchan continues to test COVID-19 positive and still remains in the hospital. Taking to his Twitter on August 2, Abhishek shared the news: "My fa Read More...
US astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, who flew to the International Space Station in SpaceX's new Crew Dragon, splashed down in the capsule in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday after a two-month voyage that was NASA's first crewed mission from home soil in nine years. Behnken and Hurley, Read More...
Media criticism of verdicts erodes faith in the judiciary Kathmandu, August 2 Nepal Bar Association today issued a press release urging media outlets to maintain restraint about court verdicts. It also said a court should not pass an order or a verdict that creates controversy. “NBA’s ser Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 2 Plasma therapy was used for the first time in the country to successfully treat a 60-year-old coronavirus patient, in Kathmandu, earlier this week. The procedure was performed at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, Maharajgunj. “The patient, a resident of Biratnagar, Read More...
Kathmandu, August 2 The government has been advised to come up with a procedure to pass on the right to reopen schools that have remained closed due to the COVID-19, to respective local governments and schools. While Ministry of Education, Science and Technology is preparing to bring a work pr Read More...