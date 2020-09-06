Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 26.96 million, death toll at 879,410

Reuters

LONDON: More than 26.96 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus and 879,410​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the countries by the number of reported cases.

Country Total Deaths Total Cases United States 188,579 6,259,999 Brazil 126,184 4,121,969 India 70,626 4,113,811 Russia 17,759 1,020,310 Peru 29,687 683,702 Colombia 21,156 658,456 South Africa 14,779 636,884 Mexico 67,326 629,409 Spain 29,418 516,843 Iran 22,154 384,666 United Kingdom 41,549 374,617 Bangladesh 4,412 321,615 Saudi Arabia 4,049 319,932 Pakistan 6,342 298,509 Iraq 7,422 256,719 Philippines 3,790 234,570 Indonesia 7,940 190,665 Japan 1,374 72,297 Nepal 289 46,257

