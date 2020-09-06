Nepal | September 06, 2020

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 26.96 million, death toll at 879,410

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 26.96 million, death toll at 879,410

Published: September 06, 2020 8:04 pm On: Latest
Reuters
LONDON: More than 26.96 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus and 879,410​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the countries by the number of reported cases.

Country Total Deaths Total Cases
United States 188,579 6,259,999
Brazil 126,184 4,121,969
India 70,626 4,113,811
Russia 17,759 1,020,310
Peru 29,687 683,702
Colombia 21,156 658,456
South Africa 14,779 636,884
Mexico 67,326 629,409
Spain 29,418 516,843
Iran 22,154 384,666
United Kingdom 41,549 374,617
Bangladesh 4,412 321,615
Saudi Arabia 4,049 319,932
Pakistan 6,342 298,509
Iraq 7,422 256,719
Philippines 3,790 234,570
Indonesia 7,940 190,665
Japan 1,374 72,297
Nepal 289 46,257

