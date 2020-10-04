Nepal | October 04, 2020

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 34.84 million, death toll at 1,030,629

Published: October 04, 2020 8:07 pm On: Latest
Reuters
LONDON: More than 34.84 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,030,629​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the countries hit by the number of reported cases.

Country Total Deaths Total Cases
United States 208,788 7,359,089
India 101,782 6,549,373
Brazil 145,388 4,880,523
Colombia 26,397 841,531
Peru 32,609 821,564
Spain 32,086 789,932
Argentina 20,599 779,689
Mexico 78,492 753,090
South Africa 16,866 676,084
France 32,155 608,767
United Kingdom 42,317 510,436
Iran 26,746 468,119
Iraq 9,347 375,931
Bangladesh 5,325 367,565
Saudi Arabia 4,850 335,997
Pakistan 6,507 313,984
Indonesia 11,055 299,506
Morocco 2,229 126,044
Japan 1,611 86,161
Mainland China 4,634 85,434
Nepal 535 86,823

