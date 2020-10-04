Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 34.84 million, death toll at 1,030,629

Reuters

LONDON: More than 34.84 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,030,629​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the countries hit by the number of reported cases.

Country Total Deaths Total Cases United States 208,788 7,359,089 India 101,782 6,549,373 Brazil 145,388 4,880,523 Colombia 26,397 841,531 Peru 32,609 821,564 Spain 32,086 789,932 Argentina 20,599 779,689 Mexico 78,492 753,090 South Africa 16,866 676,084 France 32,155 608,767 United Kingdom 42,317 510,436 Iran 26,746 468,119 Iraq 9,347 375,931 Bangladesh 5,325 367,565 Saudi Arabia 4,850 335,997 Pakistan 6,507 313,984 Indonesia 11,055 299,506 Morocco 2,229 126,044 Japan 1,611 86,161 Mainland China 4,634 85,434 Nepal 535 86,823

