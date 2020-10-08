Nepal | October 09, 2020

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 36.18 million, death toll at 1,052,974

Published: October 08, 2020
Reuters
LONDON: More than 36.18 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,052,974​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the countries affected by the number of reported cases.

Country Total deaths Total cases
United States 211,912 7,576,667
India 105,526 6,835,655
Brazil 148,228 5,000,694
Russia 21,865 1,248,619
Colombia 27,180 877,683
Argentina 22,226 840,915
Spain 32,562 835,901
Peru 33,009 835,662
Mexico 80,083 774,020
South Africa 17,248 685,155
United Kingdom 42,515 574,695
Iran 27,658 483,844
Bangladesh 5,440 373,151
Saudi Arabia 4,947 337,711
Philippines 5,925 329,637
Pakistan 6,544 316,934
Indonesia 11,472 315,714
Canada 9,541 173,123
UAE 436 101,840
Nepal 590 98,617
Japan 1,629 87,857
Mainland China 4,634 85,500
Portugal 2,040 81,256

