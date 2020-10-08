Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 36.18 million, death toll at 1,052,974

Reuters

LONDON: More than 36.18 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,052,974​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the countries affected by the number of reported cases.

Country Total deaths Total cases United States 211,912 7,576,667 India 105,526 6,835,655 Brazil 148,228 5,000,694 Russia 21,865 1,248,619 Colombia 27,180 877,683 Argentina 22,226 840,915 Spain 32,562 835,901 Peru 33,009 835,662 Mexico 80,083 774,020 South Africa 17,248 685,155 United Kingdom 42,515 574,695 Iran 27,658 483,844 Bangladesh 5,440 373,151 Saudi Arabia 4,947 337,711 Philippines 5,925 329,637 Pakistan 6,544 316,934 Indonesia 11,472 315,714 Canada 9,541 173,123 UAE 436 101,840 Nepal 590 98,617 Japan 1,629 87,857 Mainland China 4,634 85,500 Portugal 2,040 81,256

