Nepal | November 05, 2020

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 48.04 million, death toll at 1,224,399

Published: November 05, 2020 6:50 pm On: Latest
reuters
LONDON: More than 48.04 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
1,224,399​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the countries hit by the number of reported cases.

Country Total Deaths Total Cases
United States 233,903 9,529,731
India 124,315 8,364,086
Brazil 161,106 5,590,025
Russia 29,217 1,693,454
France 38,674 1,543,321
Spain 38,118 1,284,408
Argentina 32,520 1,205,928
Colombia 32,013 1,108,084
United Kingdom 47,742 1,079,041
Mexico 93,228 943,630
Iran 36,579 646,164
Iraq 11,128 485,870
Indonesia 14,259 421,731
Bangladesh 6,004 414,164
Saudi Arabia 5,471 348,936
Pakistan 6,867 337,573
Canada 10,331 247,703
Nepal 1,052 185,974
Portugal 2,694 156,940
Costa Rica 1,431 113,261
Egypt 6,305 108,122
Japan 1,812 104,748

