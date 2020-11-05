Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 48.04 million, death toll at 1,224,399

reuters

LONDON: More than 48.04 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and

1,224,399​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the countries hit by the number of reported cases.

Country Total Deaths Total Cases United States 233,903 9,529,731 India 124,315 8,364,086 Brazil 161,106 5,590,025 Russia 29,217 1,693,454 France 38,674 1,543,321 Spain 38,118 1,284,408 Argentina 32,520 1,205,928 Colombia 32,013 1,108,084 United Kingdom 47,742 1,079,041 Mexico 93,228 943,630 Iran 36,579 646,164 Iraq 11,128 485,870 Indonesia 14,259 421,731 Bangladesh 6,004 414,164 Saudi Arabia 5,471 348,936 Pakistan 6,867 337,573 Canada 10,331 247,703 Nepal 1,052 185,974 Portugal 2,694 156,940 Costa Rica 1,431 113,261 Egypt 6,305 108,122 Japan 1,812 104,748

