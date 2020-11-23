Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 58.61 million, death toll at 1,389,031

Reuters

LONDON: More than 58.61 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,389,031​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the countries hi by the number of reported cases.

Country Total Deaths Total Cases United States 257,088 12,269,089 India 133,738 9,139,865 Brazil 168,989 6,052,786 France 48,518 2,127,051 Russia 36,179 2,089,329 Spain 42,618 1,556,730 United Kingdom 55,024 1,512,045 Italy 49,823 1,408,868 Argentina 37,002 1,370,366 Colombia 35,287 1,248,417 Mexico 101,676 1,041,875 South Africa 20,845 765,409 Indonesia 15,884 497,668 Bangladesh 6,388 447,341 Pakistan 7,662 374,173 Canada 11,455 330,503 Austria 2,388 247,509 Nepal 1,337 222,288 Kuwait 866 140,056 Japan 2,001 133,828 Kazakhstan 1,945 125,466

