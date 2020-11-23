Nepal | November 23, 2020

The Himalayan Times > News Archives > Latest > Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 58.61 million, death toll at 1,389,031

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 58.61 million, death toll at 1,389,031

Published: November 23, 2020 7:12 pm On: Latest
Reuters
Share Now:

LONDON: More than 58.61 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,389,031​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the countries hi by the number of reported cases.

Country Total Deaths Total Cases
United States 257,088 12,269,089
India 133,738 9,139,865
Brazil 168,989 6,052,786
France 48,518 2,127,051
Russia 36,179 2,089,329
Spain 42,618 1,556,730
United Kingdom 55,024 1,512,045
Italy 49,823 1,408,868
Argentina 37,002 1,370,366
Colombia 35,287 1,248,417
Mexico 101,676 1,041,875
South Africa 20,845 765,409
Indonesia 15,884 497,668
Bangladesh 6,388 447,341
Pakistan 7,662 374,173
Canada 11,455 330,503
Austria 2,388 247,509
Nepal 1,337 222,288
Kuwait 866 140,056
Japan 2,001 133,828
Kazakhstan 1,945 125,466

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

More from The Himalayan Times:

Spurs go top, Chelsea keep pace, United move above City

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur moved top of the Premier League after an impressive 2-0 victory over Manchester City while Chelsea beat Newcastle United and Manchester United secured their first home win of the campaign on Saturday. Jose Mourinho's Spurs, unbeaten in their last eight games, have 20 p Read More...

NEA to import 250 MW of electricity from India for winter

KATHMANDU: The Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) is all set to import up to 250 megawatt of electricity from India to ensure smooth supply of electricity during the winter. The NEA had placed a request with the Government of India to procure electricity from December 1, 2020 to June next year. Read More...

Ronaldo double lifts Juventus into second place

MILAN: Cristiano Ronaldo's first-half double allowed Juventus to climb to second in the Serie A standings with a 2-0 win over Cagliari at Juventus Stadium on Saturday. After a relatively quiet international break for Ronaldo, with one goal in three games for Portugal, he scored in the 38th mi Read More...

Temple kissing scenes stir trouble for Netflix India

NEW DELHI: An Indian state on Sunday asked police to investigate after a member of the country's ruling party objected to scenes in the Netflix series A Suitable Boy, in which a Hindu girl kisses a Muslim boy against the backdrop of a Hindu temple. The series is based on an English novel by one Read More...

Prime minister anticipating split in NCP?

We will not be part of any government during the tenure of this Parliament: Chief Secretary of NC Secretariat Krishna Prasad Paudel KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 22 Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s meeting with Nepali Congress President leader Sher Bahadur Deuba yesterday has been interpreted by media out Read More...

Liverpool beat Leicester 3-0 to set new club-record home run

LIVERPOOL:  Liverpool cruised to an impressive 3-0 win over Leicester City at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday as they set a new club record of 64 straight unbeaten home league games. An own goal from Jonny Evans and headers from Diogo Jota, continuing his streak of scoring in hi Read More...

Ten-man Arsenal hold on for goalless draw at Leeds

LEEDS: Ten-man Arsenal hung on for a 0-0 draw at Leeds United in the Premier League after their winger Nicolas Pepe was sent off in the 51st minute on Sunday. VAR officials spotted that Pepe had headbutted Ezgjan Alioski and referee Anthony Taylor took a quick look at the monitor befor Read More...

Govt seeks clarification from four health facilities

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 22 The government has sought clarification from four health centres — Star Hospital, Central Diagnostic Laboratory, Sooriya Health Care and HAMS Hospital — for not abiding by the government decision to keep record of coronavirus reports. The health centres have been ask Read More...

© 2020 The Himalayan Times