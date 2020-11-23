Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 58.61 million, death toll at 1,389,031

LONDON: More than 58.61 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,389,031 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
The following table lists the countries hi by the number of reported cases.
|Country
|Total Deaths
|Total Cases
|United States
|257,088
|12,269,089
|India
|133,738
|9,139,865
|Brazil
|168,989
|6,052,786
|France
|48,518
|2,127,051
|Russia
|36,179
|2,089,329
|Spain
|42,618
|1,556,730
|United Kingdom
|55,024
|1,512,045
|Italy
|49,823
|1,408,868
|Argentina
|37,002
|1,370,366
|Colombia
|35,287
|1,248,417
|Mexico
|101,676
|1,041,875
|South Africa
|20,845
|765,409
|Indonesia
|15,884
|497,668
|Bangladesh
|6,388
|447,341
|Pakistan
|7,662
|374,173
|Canada
|11,455
|330,503
|Austria
|2,388
|247,509
|Nepal
|1,337
|222,288
|Kuwait
|866
|140,056
|Japan
|2,001
|133,828
|Kazakhstan
|1,945
|125,466
LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur moved top of the Premier League after an impressive 2-0 victory over Manchester City while Chelsea beat Newcastle United and Manchester United secured their first home win of the campaign on Saturday. Jose Mourinho's Spurs, unbeaten in their last eight games, have 20 p Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) is all set to import up to 250 megawatt of electricity from India to ensure smooth supply of electricity during the winter. The NEA had placed a request with the Government of India to procure electricity from December 1, 2020 to June next year. Read More...
MILAN: Cristiano Ronaldo's first-half double allowed Juventus to climb to second in the Serie A standings with a 2-0 win over Cagliari at Juventus Stadium on Saturday. After a relatively quiet international break for Ronaldo, with one goal in three games for Portugal, he scored in the 38th mi Read More...
NEW DELHI: An Indian state on Sunday asked police to investigate after a member of the country's ruling party objected to scenes in the Netflix series A Suitable Boy, in which a Hindu girl kisses a Muslim boy against the backdrop of a Hindu temple. The series is based on an English novel by one Read More...
We will not be part of any government during the tenure of this Parliament: Chief Secretary of NC Secretariat Krishna Prasad Paudel KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 22 Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s meeting with Nepali Congress President leader Sher Bahadur Deuba yesterday has been interpreted by media out Read More...
LIVERPOOL: Liverpool cruised to an impressive 3-0 win over Leicester City at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday as they set a new club record of 64 straight unbeaten home league games. An own goal from Jonny Evans and headers from Diogo Jota, continuing his streak of scoring in hi Read More...
LEEDS: Ten-man Arsenal hung on for a 0-0 draw at Leeds United in the Premier League after their winger Nicolas Pepe was sent off in the 51st minute on Sunday. VAR officials spotted that Pepe had headbutted Ezgjan Alioski and referee Anthony Taylor took a quick look at the monitor befor Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 22 The government has sought clarification from four health centres — Star Hospital, Central Diagnostic Laboratory, Sooriya Health Care and HAMS Hospital — for not abiding by the government decision to keep record of coronavirus reports. The health centres have been ask Read More...