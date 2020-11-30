Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 62.47 million, death toll at 1,456,448

Reuters

LONDON: More than 62.47 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,456,448​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the countries hit by the number of reported cases.

Country Total Deaths Total Cases United States 266,828 13,370,949 India 137,139 9,431,691 Brazil 172,561 6,290,272 Russia 39,527 2,269,316 France 52,127 2,208,699 Spain 44,668 1,628,208 United Kingdom 58,032 1,606,435 Italy 54,904 1,585,178 Argentina 38,322 1,413,375 Mexico 105,459 1,100,683 Germany 16,039 1,041,736 Indonesia 16,815 534,266 Bangladesh 6,609 462,407 Pakistan 7,985 395,185 Canada 11,976 364,810 Morocco 5,739 349,688 Nepal 1,508 233,452 Japan 2,139 148,272 Costa Rica 1,690 137,093

