Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 62.47 million, death toll at 1,456,448

LONDON: More than 62.47 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,456,448 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
The following table lists the countries hit by the number of reported cases.
|Country
|Total Deaths
|Total Cases
|United States
|266,828
|13,370,949
|India
|137,139
|9,431,691
|Brazil
|172,561
|6,290,272
|Russia
|39,527
|2,269,316
|France
|52,127
|2,208,699
|Spain
|44,668
|1,628,208
|United Kingdom
|58,032
|1,606,435
|Italy
|54,904
|1,585,178
|Argentina
|38,322
|1,413,375
|Mexico
|105,459
|1,100,683
|Germany
|16,039
|1,041,736
|Indonesia
|16,815
|534,266
|Bangladesh
|6,609
|462,407
|Pakistan
|7,985
|395,185
|Canada
|11,976
|364,810
|Morocco
|5,739
|349,688
|Nepal
|1,508
|233,452
|Japan
|2,139
|148,272
|Costa Rica
|1,690
|137,093
SOUTHAMPTON: Substitute Edinson Cavani produced a second-half masterclass, scoring twice and creating another goal as Manchester United hit back from a two-goal deficit to beat Southampton 3-2 in a Premier League cracker on Sunday. Southampton had looked in control after Jan Bednarek headed in Read More...
LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur went back to the top of the Premier League on Sunday when they held Chelsea to a 0-0 draw that left honours even between visiting manager Jose Mourinho and his one-time midfield lieutenant Frank Lampard, now in charge of the Blues. The result took Spurs back to Read More...
CHITWAN, NOVEMBER 29 Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Kumar Bhattarai has said that the government will bring programmes for the recovery of tourism sector. Talking to mediapersons here today, he said the government would unveil a domestic tourism-centric programme for 20 Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 29 Vice-chair of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Bamdev Gautam has advised NCP General Secretary Bishnu Prasad Paudel to be impartial while deciding whether to call party bodies’ meetings. Speaking at the party’s Secretariat meeting yesterday, he said Paudel Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 29 The State Councillor and Defence Minister of China, Wei Fenghe, visited Nepal today. Wei paid courtesy calls on President Bidhya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. During her meeting with the Chinese dignitary, Bhandari lauded China for respecting Nepal’s Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 29 The main opposition Nepali Congress has urged Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to go through the recent report of Transparency International to see the real picture of corruption in the country. A press release issued by the NC claimed that the report had endorsed what the m Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 29 Religious leaders, locals and activists around Swoyambhunath temple, one of the world heritage sites, have announced protest programmes against the soon-to-start Ring Road expansion project, saying the road expansion would demolish some monasteries, and religious structures Read More...
KATHMANDU: Six more Nepalis living abroad succumbed to COVID-19 over the past one week, Non-Resident Nepali Association said on Sunday. With this, the coronavirus death toll of Nepalis in 19 countries has reached 299. According to the NRNA health committee, four Nepalis died of COVID-19 in Sau Read More...