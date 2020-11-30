Nepal | November 30, 2020

The Himalayan Times > News Archives > Latest > Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 62.47 million, death toll at 1,456,448

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 62.47 million, death toll at 1,456,448

Published: November 30, 2020 6:35 pm On: Latest
Reuters
LONDON: More than 62.47 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,456,448​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the countries hit by the number of reported cases.

Country Total Deaths Total Cases
United States 266,828 13,370,949
India 137,139 9,431,691
Brazil 172,561 6,290,272
Russia 39,527 2,269,316
France 52,127 2,208,699
Spain 44,668 1,628,208
United Kingdom 58,032 1,606,435
Italy 54,904 1,585,178
Argentina 38,322 1,413,375
Mexico 105,459 1,100,683
Germany 16,039 1,041,736
Indonesia 16,815 534,266
Bangladesh 6,609 462,407
Pakistan 7,985 395,185
Canada 11,976 364,810
Morocco 5,739 349,688
Nepal 1,508 233,452
Japan 2,139 148,272
Costa Rica 1,690 137,093

© 2020 The Himalayan Times