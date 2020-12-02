Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 63.37 million, death toll at 1,475,392

Reuters

LONDON: More than 63.37 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,475,392​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the countries hit by the number of reported cases.

Country Total Deaths Total Cases United States 268,047 13,525,170 India 138,122 9,499,413 Brazil 173,120 6,335,878 Russia 40,464 2,322,056 France 53,506 2,230,571 Spain 45,511 1,656,444 United Kingdom 59,051 1,643,086 Italy 56,361 1,620,901 Argentina 38,730 1,424,533 Iran 48,628 975,951 South Africa 21,644 792,299 Bangladesh 6,675 467,225 Pakistan 8,091 400,482 Nepal 1,538 236,246 Japan 2,206 151,742 Georgia 1,303 139,343

