Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 64.26 million, death toll at 1,492,676

LONDON: More than 64.26 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,492,676 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
The following table lists the countries hit by the number of reported cases.
|Country
|Total Deaths
|Total Cases
|United States
|273,482
|13,915,357
|India
|138,648
|9,534,964
|Brazil
|174,515
|6,436,650
|Russia
|41,053
|2,347,401
|France
|53,816
|2,244,635
|Spain
|45,784
|1,665,775
|United Kingdom
|59,699
|1,659,256
|Italy
|57,045
|1,641,610
|Argentina
|39,156
|1,440,103
|Colombia
|37,117
|1,334,089
|Mexico
|107,565
|1,133,613
|Iran
|48,990
|989,572
|South Africa
|21,709
|796,472
|Indonesia
|17,199
|549,508
|Bangladesh
|6,713
|469,423
|Pakistan
|8,166
|403,311
|Morocco
|5,985
|364,190
|Nepal
|1,551
|237,589
|Japan
|2,225
|154,151
|Kuwait
|882
|143,260
|Costa Rica
|1,731
|140,172
