Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 64.26 million, death toll at 1,492,676

LONDON: More than 64.26 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,492,676​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the countries hit by the number of reported cases.

Country Total Deaths Total Cases United States 273,482 13,915,357 India 138,648 9,534,964 Brazil 174,515 6,436,650 Russia 41,053 2,347,401 France 53,816 2,244,635 Spain 45,784 1,665,775 United Kingdom 59,699 1,659,256 Italy 57,045 1,641,610 Argentina 39,156 1,440,103 Colombia 37,117 1,334,089 Mexico 107,565 1,133,613 Iran 48,990 989,572 South Africa 21,709 796,472 Indonesia 17,199 549,508 Bangladesh 6,713 469,423 Pakistan 8,166 403,311 Morocco 5,985 364,190 Nepal 1,551 237,589 Japan 2,225 154,151 Kuwait 882 143,260 Costa Rica 1,731 140,172

