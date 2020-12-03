Nepal | December 03, 2020

The Himalayan Times > News Archives > Latest > Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 64.26 million, death toll at 1,492,676

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 64.26 million, death toll at 1,492,676

Published: December 03, 2020 7:14 pm On: Latest
Reuters
Share Now:

LONDON: More than 64.26 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,492,676​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the countries hit by the number of reported cases.

Country Total Deaths Total Cases
United States 273,482 13,915,357
India 138,648 9,534,964
Brazil 174,515 6,436,650
Russia 41,053 2,347,401
France 53,816 2,244,635
Spain 45,784 1,665,775
United Kingdom 59,699 1,659,256
Italy 57,045 1,641,610
Argentina 39,156 1,440,103
Colombia 37,117 1,334,089
Mexico 107,565 1,133,613
Iran 48,990 989,572
South Africa 21,709 796,472
Indonesia 17,199 549,508
Bangladesh 6,713 469,423
Pakistan 8,166 403,311
Morocco 5,985 364,190
Nepal 1,551 237,589
Japan 2,225 154,151
Kuwait 882 143,260
Costa Rica 1,731 140,172

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

More from The Himalayan Times:

Child mortality rate extremely high in migrating community of Bajura

Women from the migrating community become weak as they give birth to many babies and especially while they are on the move. They hardly get time to take rest as they are compelled to labour hard and carry heavy loads. BAJURA: The family of Jauma Thapa of Baudi, in Himali Rural Municipality-3 of Baj Read More...

NC senior leader Ram Chandra Poudel released following widespread protest

KATHMANDU: Nepali Congress senior leader Ram Chandra Poudel has been released following widespread protest against the government. Main opposition NC leader Poudel had gone to inaugurate a bridge along Dumsichaur road, over Buldikhola, in Tanahun district before security personnel arrested him o Read More...

Nepal COVID-19 Update: 1490 new cases, 1567 recoveries, nine fatalities recorded today

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ ALSO: Kathmandu valley registers 723 new cases on Wednesday Till date, 1,754,630 tests throug Read More...

Zidane in 'serious danger' after Madrid crisis deepens

MADRID: Kyiv's Olympic Stadium was the scene of Zinedine Zidane's last stand as Real Madrid coach before resigning in stunning fashion in May 2018 and the arena could spell the start of the end for his second tenure after Tuesday's defeat by Shakhtar Donetsk. The 2-0 loss left Madrid potentially Read More...

Coronavirus , vaccines, vaccines trails

When and how will COVID-19 vaccines become available?

NEW YORK: Britain on Wednesday became the first Western country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine, jumping ahead of the United States and Europe after its regulator cleared a shot developed by Pfizer and BioNTech for emergency use in record time. Pfizer, with partner BioNTech SE, and rival Moderna ha Read More...

Transport Management Office in Thulo Bharyang, Swayambhu of Kathmandu

Transport Management Offices not prepared to resume driving exam

KATHMANDU: Owing to the prevalent COVID-19 pandemic, the Transport Management Offices across Kathmandu valley have decided not to conduct driving tests of new applicants. According to Sambar Bahadur Karki, Chief at Ekantakuna-based License Office, no decision has been made to initiate procedures Read More...

SRI LANKA

Sri Lanka evacuates thousands as Cyclone Burevi nears

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka evacuated 75,000 people from homes on the east coast where tropical cyclone Burevi, packing winds of up to 90 kph (56 mph), is expected to hit the island nation late on Wednesday. The cyclone is likely to damage coastal buildings and power lines and unleash flash floods, the is Read More...

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 63.37 million, death toll at 1,475,392

LONDON: More than 63.37 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,475,392​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December Read More...

© 2020 The Himalayan Times