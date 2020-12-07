Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 66.66 million, death toll at 1,533,752

LONDON: More than 66.66 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,533,752 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
The following table lists the countries hit by the number of reported cases.
|Country
|Total Deaths
|Total Cases
|United States
|282,253
|14,730,092
|India
|140,573
|9,677,203
|Brazil
|176,628
|6,603,540
|Russia
|43,141
|2,460,770
|France
|55,155
|2,292,497
|Italy
|60,078
|1,728,878
|United Kingdom
|61,245
|1,723,243
|Spain
|46,252
|1,684,647
|Argentina
|39,632
|1,459,832
|Iran
|50,310
|1,040,547
|Bangladesh
|6,838
|477,545
|Pakistan
|8,361
|416,499
|Nepal
|1,614
|241,995
|Japan
|2,367
|163,627
|Azerbaijan
|1,632
|146,679
KATHMANDU: More than 300 Nepalis have succumbed to coronavirus infection in several countries across the world, according to Non-Resident Nepali Association (NRNA)'s Health Committee. With two more Nepalis, one each in Germany and India who died from the flu-like infection this week, the worldwid Read More...
LIVERPOOL: Mohamed Salah scored one and made another as Liverpool thrashed a hapless Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-0 in front of 2000 fans in the Premier League on Sunday on a night to forget for Wolves captain and former Reds player Conor Coady. The occasion marked a triumphant return to Anf Read More...
KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 6 Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who co-chairs the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) along with Pushpa Kamal Dahal, did not attend the Standing Committee meeting today and sent a letter saying Dahal’s 19-page document of false allegations against him could not be discussed i Read More...
LONDON: The Premier League's deadliest current double-act struck again as Son Heung-min and Harry Kane were both on target as Tottenham Hotspur beat Arsenal 2-0 to return to the top of the table on Sunday. Kane played in Son after 13 minutes for the South Korean to curl home a majestic open Read More...
KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 6 The Ministry of Foreign Affairs today unveiled the country’s new integrated foreign policy. Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali said the ministry had codified the foreign policies of the country that were sporadically mentioned in various documents of the country Read More...
The standard could slash a lot of unproductive expenses and free up funds for development and the prevention of COVID-19 With the national economy under severe strain due to the coronavirus pandemic, the government’s decision to adopt austerity measures in public spending is most welcome. The pan Read More...
The responsibility of disseminating legal information and promoting legal awareness primarily lies with the government. The concerned authorities must take active measures to create awareness among citizens about the laws, procedures and remedies for seeking justice and also make arrangements to pro Read More...
KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 6 The Department of Passports personalised a total of 398,842 Machine Readable Travel Documents in the fiscal 2019-20 and maintained its position as the first government agency to have certified ISO/9001:2015. The personalised MRTDs include 397,053 ordinary passports, 1,260 Read More...