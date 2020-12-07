Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 66.66 million, death toll at 1,533,752

Reuters

Share Now:











LONDON: More than 66.66 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,533,752​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the countries hit by the number of reported cases.

Country Total Deaths Total Cases United States 282,253 14,730,092 India 140,573 9,677,203 Brazil 176,628 6,603,540 Russia 43,141 2,460,770 France 55,155 2,292,497 Italy 60,078 1,728,878 United Kingdom 61,245 1,723,243 Spain 46,252 1,684,647 Argentina 39,632 1,459,832 Iran 50,310 1,040,547 Bangladesh 6,838 477,545 Pakistan 8,361 416,499 Nepal 1,614 241,995 Japan 2,367 163,627 Azerbaijan 1,632 146,679

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook