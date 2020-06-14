Nepal | June 14, 2020

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 7.79 million, death toll at 429,109

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 7.79 million, death toll at 429,109

Published: June 14, 2020 6:13 pm
reuters
LONDON: More than 7.79 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 429,109​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links.

Country Total Deaths Total Cases
United States 115,216 2,082,162
Brazil 42,720 850,514
Russia 6,829 520,129
India 8,884 308,993
United Kingdom 41,662 294,375
Spain 27,136 261,459
Italy 34,301 236,651
Peru 6,498 225,132
Iran 8,730 184,955
Pakistan 2,551 132,405
Saudi Arabia 893 119,942
Canada 8,107 98,410
Bangladesh 1,139 84,379
Mainland China 4,634 83,076
Afghanistan 446 23,546
Nepal 19 5,760

