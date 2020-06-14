Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 7.79 million, death toll at 429,109

reuters

LONDON: More than 7.79 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 429,109​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links.

Country Total Deaths Total Cases United States 115,216 2,082,162 Brazil 42,720 850,514 Russia 6,829 520,129 India 8,884 308,993 United Kingdom 41,662 294,375 Spain 27,136 261,459 Italy 34,301 236,651 Peru 6,498 225,132 Iran 8,730 184,955 Pakistan 2,551 132,405 Saudi Arabia 893 119,942 Canada 8,107 98,410 Bangladesh 1,139 84,379 Mainland China 4,634 83,076 Afghanistan 446 23,546 Nepal 19 5,760

