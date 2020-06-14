Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 7.79 million, death toll at 429,109

LONDON: More than 7.79 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 429,109 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
The following table lists the countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links.
|Country
|Total Deaths
|Total Cases
|United States
|115,216
|2,082,162
|Brazil
|42,720
|850,514
|Russia
|6,829
|520,129
|India
|8,884
|308,993
|United Kingdom
|41,662
|294,375
|Spain
|27,136
|261,459
|Italy
|34,301
|236,651
|Peru
|6,498
|225,132
|Iran
|8,730
|184,955
|Pakistan
|2,551
|132,405
|Saudi Arabia
|893
|119,942
|Canada
|8,107
|98,410
|Bangladesh
|1,139
|84,379
|Mainland China
|4,634
|83,076
|Afghanistan
|446
|23,546
|Nepal
|19
|5,760
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 127,288 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 190,582 Rapid D Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Embassy of Nepal in Spain has said a list of 23 stranded Nepalis, who have applied for repatriation by filling in a form on the embassy's website till June 8, has been forwarded to the authorities concerned in Nepal. The embassy also said, information regarding repatriation flights Read More...
KATHMANDU: The House of Representatives (HoR) has unanimously passed the government’s Constitution (2nd Amendment) Bill, 2077, which seeks to amend Schedule 3 of the Constitution to update the national coat of arms by incorporating Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani in Nepal’s map. This is w Read More...
GENEVA/BRASILIA: Brazil's COVID-19 death toll overtook Britain's on Friday to become the second highest in the world with 41,828 dead, but the World Health Organization said the nation's health system was standing up to the pressure. "The system as such from the data we see is not ove Read More...
KATHMANDU: India has responded to Nepal's move of passing the constitution amendment bill to update the national coat of arms by incorporating Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani in Nepal’s map. Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs of India, Anurag Shrivastav, in response to media Read More...
Kathmandu, June 13 People celebrate the new political map of Nepal. Read More...
Bayern are a win away from title Bavarians score 10th straight league win BERLIN: Leon Goretzka's 86th minute goal gave Bayern Munich a 2-1 victory over visitors Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday, meaning they need to win just one of their last three matches to secure the Bundesliga Read More...
Jumla, June 13 The Chief Minister Employment Programme has come into effect in all eight local levels of Jumla. Every local level including one municipality and seven rural municipalities have received budget of Rs 6.4 million each, for the programme. The programme worth Rs 50 million aims at Read More...