Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2.62 mln, death toll crosses 183,700

REUTERS

NEW YORK: More than 2.62 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 183,761 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 10 confirmed cases as of 0200 GMT on Thursday.

Country Total deaths Total cases United States 47,676 839,752 Spain 21,717 208,389 Italy 25,085 187,327 France 21,340 158,387 Germany 5,013 148,482 United Kingdom 18,100 133,495 Iran 5,391 85,996 Mainland China 4,633 82,798 India 652 20,471 Japan 312 12,706 South Korea 238 10,694 Pakistan 212 10,076 UAE 52 8,238 Indonesia 635 7,418 Australia 74 6,654 Bangladesh 120 3,772 Nepal 0 47

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook