Nepal | April 23, 2020

Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2.62 mln, death toll crosses 183,700

Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2.62 mln, death toll crosses 183,700

Published: April 23, 2020 7:43 pm On: Latest
REUTERS

NEW YORK: More than 2.62 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 183,761 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 10 confirmed cases as of 0200 GMT on Thursday.

Country Total deaths Total cases
United States 47,676 839,752
Spain 21,717 208,389
Italy 25,085 187,327
France 21,340 158,387
Germany 5,013 148,482
United Kingdom 18,100 133,495
Iran 5,391 85,996
Mainland China 4,633 82,798
India 652 20,471
Japan 312 12,706
South Korea 238 10,694
Pakistan 212 10,076
UAE 52 8,238
Indonesia 635 7,418
Australia 74 6,654
Bangladesh 120 3,772
Nepal 0 47

