Nepal | April 29, 2020

Worldwide coronavirus cases over 3.1 million, death toll crosses 216,600

Published: April 29, 2020 6:19 pm On: Latest
REUTERS

LONDON: More than 3.11 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 216,667 have died, according to a Reuters
tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 50 confirmed cases as of 0200 GMT on Wednesday.

Country Total deaths Total cases
United States 58,605 1,019,167
Spain 23,822 228,627
Italy 27,359 201,505
France 23,660 168,935
United Kingdom 21,678 161,145
Germany 6,126 157,548
Iran 5,877 92,594
Mainland China 4,633 82,858
India 934 29,974
Pakistan 301 16,612
Japan 407 14,572
UAE 89 11,380
South Korea 244 10,752
Australia 89 6,741
Bangladesh 155 6,462
Malaysia 100 5,851
Nepal 0 57

