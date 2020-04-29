Worldwide coronavirus cases over 3.1 million, death toll crosses 216,600

REUTERS

LONDON: More than 3.11 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 216,667 have died, according to a Reuters

tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 50 confirmed cases as of 0200 GMT on Wednesday.

Country Total deaths Total cases United States 58,605 1,019,167 Spain 23,822 228,627 Italy 27,359 201,505 France 23,660 168,935 United Kingdom 21,678 161,145 Germany 6,126 157,548 Iran 5,877 92,594 Mainland China 4,633 82,858 India 934 29,974 Pakistan 301 16,612 Japan 407 14,572 UAE 89 11,380 South Korea 244 10,752 Australia 89 6,741 Bangladesh 155 6,462 Malaysia 100 5,851 Nepal 0 57

