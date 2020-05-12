Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4.19 million, death toll over 285,100

Nepal | May 12, 2020

Published: May 12, 2020 9:00 pm On: Latest
REUTERS
NEW YORK: More than 4.19 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 285,120 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0537 GMT on Tuesday.

Country Total deaths Total cases
United States 80,606 1,353,609
Spain 26,744 245,290
United Kingdom 32,065 223,106
Russia 2,009 221,344
Italy 30,739 219,814
France 26,380 176,970
Germany 7,471 170,228
Brazil 11,519 168,331
Iran 6,685 109,286
Mainland China 4,633 82,918
India 2,206 67,152
Saudi Arabia 255 41,014
Pakistan 667 30,941
Portugal 1,144 27,689
Qatar 14 23,623
UAE 198 18,198
Japan 670 16,604
Bangladesh 239 15,691
South Korea 256 10,909
Australia 97 6,948
Malaysia 109 6,726
Afghanistan 120 4,617
Sri Lanka 9 863
Maldives 3 835
Nepal 0 191

