Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4.19 million, death toll over 285,100

REUTERS

NEW YORK: More than 4.19 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 285,120 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0537 GMT on Tuesday.

Country Total deaths Total cases United States 80,606 1,353,609 Spain 26,744 245,290 United Kingdom 32,065 223,106 Russia 2,009 221,344 Italy 30,739 219,814 France 26,380 176,970 Germany 7,471 170,228 Brazil 11,519 168,331 Iran 6,685 109,286 Mainland China 4,633 82,918 India 2,206 67,152 Saudi Arabia 255 41,014 Pakistan 667 30,941 Portugal 1,144 27,689 Qatar 14 23,623 UAE 198 18,198 Japan 670 16,604 Bangladesh 239 15,691 South Korea 256 10,909 Australia 97 6,948 Malaysia 109 6,726 Afghanistan 120 4,617 Sri Lanka 9 863 Maldives 3 835 Nepal 0 191

