New virus has infected 81,000 globally, caused 2,700 deaths

BEIJING: A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 81,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.
The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Wednesday in Beijing:
Mainland China: 2,715 deaths among 78,064 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei
Hong Kong: 81 cases, 2 deaths
Macao: 10 cases
South Korea: 1,261 cases, 11 deaths
Japan: 885 cases, including 705 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 7 deaths
Italy: 323 cases, 11 deaths
Iran: 139 cases, 19 deaths
Singapore: 93
United States: 57
Thailand: 40
Taiwan: 32 cases, 1 death
Bahrain: 26
Australia: 23
Malaysia: 22
Kuwait: 18
France: 17 cases, 2 deaths
Germany: 17
Vietnam: 16
United Arab Emirates: 13
United Kingdom: 13
Spain: 12
Canada: 11
Iraq: 5
Oman: 4
Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death
India: 3
Russia: 2
Israel: 2
Croatia: 2
Austria: 2
Lebanon: 1
Belgium: 1
Nepal: 1
Sri Lanka: 1
Sweden: 1
Cambodia: 1
Finland: 1
Egypt: 1
Algeria: 1
Afghanistan: 1
Switzerland: 1