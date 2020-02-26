New virus has infected 81,000 globally, caused 2,700 deaths

BEIJING: A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 81,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Wednesday in Beijing:

Mainland China: 2,715 deaths among 78,064 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

Hong Kong: 81 cases, 2 deaths

Macao: 10 cases

South Korea: 1,261 cases, 11 deaths

Japan: 885 cases, including 705 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 7 deaths

Italy: 323 cases, 11 deaths

Iran: 139 cases, 19 deaths

Singapore: 93

United States: 57

Thailand: 40

Taiwan: 32 cases, 1 death

Bahrain: 26

Australia: 23

Malaysia: 22

Kuwait: 18

France: 17 cases, 2 deaths

Germany: 17

Vietnam: 16

United Arab Emirates: 13

United Kingdom: 13

Spain: 12

Canada: 11

Iraq: 5

Oman: 4

Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

India: 3

Russia: 2

Israel: 2

Croatia: 2

Austria: 2

Lebanon: 1

Belgium: 1

Nepal: 1

Sri Lanka: 1

Sweden: 1

Cambodia: 1

Finland: 1

Egypt: 1

Algeria: 1

Afghanistan: 1

Switzerland: 1