New virus has infected more than 64,000 people globally

BEIJING: A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 64,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.
The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Friday in Beijing:
Mainland China: 1,380 deaths among 63,851 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei.
Hong Kong: 56 cases, 1 death
Macao: 10
Japan: 258, including 218 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 1 death
Singapore: 58
Thailand: 33
South Korea: 28
Malaysia: 19
Taiwan: 18
Vietnam: 16
Germany: 16
United States: 15. Separately, one U.S. citizen died in China
Australia: 14
France: 11
United Kingdom: 9
United Arab Emirates: 8
Canada: 7
Philippines: 3 cases, including 1 death
India: 3
Italy: 3
Russia: 2
Spain: 2
Belgium: 1
Nepal: 1
Sri Lanka: 1
Sweden: 1
Cambodia: 1
Finland: 1