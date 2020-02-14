New virus has infected more than 64,000 people globally

BEIJING: A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 64,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Friday in Beijing:

Mainland China: 1,380 deaths among 63,851 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei.

Hong Kong: 56 cases, 1 death

Macao: 10

Japan: 258, including 218 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 1 death

Singapore: 58

Thailand: 33

South Korea: 28

Malaysia: 19

Taiwan: 18

Vietnam: 16

Germany: 16

United States: 15. Separately, one U.S. citizen died in China

Australia: 14

France: 11

United Kingdom: 9

United Arab Emirates: 8

Canada: 7

Philippines: 3 cases, including 1 death

India: 3

Italy: 3

Russia: 2

Spain: 2

Belgium: 1

Nepal: 1

Sri Lanka: 1

Sweden: 1

Cambodia: 1

Finland: 1