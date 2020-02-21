New virus has infected more than 76,000 people globally

BEIJING: A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 76,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.
The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Friday in Beijing:
Mainland China: 2,236 deaths among 75,465 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei.
Hong Kong: 69 cases, 2 deaths
Macao: 10
Japan: 727 cases, including 634 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 3 deaths
South Korea: 204, 2 deaths
Singapore: 86
Thailand: 35
Taiwan: 26 cases, 1 death
Malaysia: 22
Iran: 18 cases, 4 deaths
Australia: 17
Vietnam: 16
Germany: 16
United States: 15 cases; separately, 1 US citizen died in China
France: 12 cases, 1 death
United Kingdom: 9
United Arab Emirates: 9
Canada: 9
Italy: 6
Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death
India: 3
Russia: 2
Spain: 2
Belgium: 1
Nepal: 1
Sri Lanka: 1
Sweden: 1
Cambodia: 1
Finland: 1
Egypt: 1