Worldwide coronavirus cases over 3.86 million, death toll over 268,600

LONDON: More than 3.86 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 268,620 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0648 GMT on Friday.

Country Total deaths Total cases United States 75,727 1,265,683 Spain 26,070 239,301 Italy 29,958 215,858 United Kingdom 30,615 206,715 Russia 1,625 177,160 France 25,987 174,791 Germany 7,166 166,755 Iran 6,486 103,135 Mainland China 4,633 82,885 India 1,783 52,952 Japan 603 16,287 UAE 165 16,240 Bangladesh 199 12,425 South Korea 256 10,810 Australia 97 6,896 Malaysia 107 6,467 Afghanistan 106 3,653 Sri Lanka 9 804 Maldives 2 617 Nepal 0 102

