Nepal | May 08, 2020

Worldwide coronavirus cases over 3.86 million, death toll over 268,600

Published: May 08, 2020 9:09 pm On: Top Stories
REUTERS

LONDON: More than 3.86 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 268,620 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0648 GMT on Friday.

Country Total deaths Total cases
United States 75,727 1,265,683
Spain 26,070 239,301
Italy 29,958 215,858
United Kingdom 30,615 206,715
Russia 1,625 177,160
France 25,987 174,791
Germany 7,166 166,755
Iran 6,486 103,135
Mainland China 4,633 82,885
India 1,783 52,952
Japan 603 16,287
UAE 165 16,240
Bangladesh 199 12,425
South Korea 256 10,810
Australia 97 6,896
Malaysia 107 6,467
Afghanistan 106 3,653
Sri Lanka 9 804
Maldives 2 617
Nepal 0 102

