Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 21.96 million, death toll at 773,523

Reuters

LONDON: More than 21.96 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 773,523​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the countries affected by the number of reported cases.

Country Total Deaths Total Cases United States 170,575 5,460,787 Brazil 108,536 3,359,570 Russia 15,740 2,702,743 South Africa 11,982 589,886 Peru 26,281 535,946 Mexico 57,003 525,733 Colombia 15,372 479,892 Chile 10,513 387,501 Spain 28,646 376,936 United Kingdom 41,369 349,769 Iran 19,804 345,450 Saudi Arabia 3,436 299,914 Pakistan 6,175 289,215 Bangladesh 3,694 279,144 Iraq 5,954 180,133 Indonesia 6,207 141,370 Canada 9,032 122,873 Mainland China 4,634 84,849 Oman 588 83,226 UAE 364 64,541 Japan 1,131 57,569 Singapore 27 55,838 Nepal 114 28,257

