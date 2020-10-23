COVID-19 and I

MANOHAR SHRESTHA

The Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal reached a milestone of 100,000 infections some time back. Since then, the infection rate has jumped a couple of thousands a day, with Kathmandu hogging the lion’s share. The daily rates are running in double digits.

Strange the country should experience a healthy jump in corona months after it had the virus under control. It was one of the few countries that had a single death for months when other countries were reporting galloping infections and a large number of deaths.

The economy has suffered from tourism and education industries facing the brunt. But can we afford to take the virus lightly? With France going for curfew now, Dr Anthony Fauci’s fear of the pandemic virus has come true. Other European countries are faring no better, which are in the cusp of a second wave.

The death of a person from reinfection may have put the myth of immunity to bed. Scientists have repeatedly said that the pandemic virus might stay on for a long time.

These leave us with no choice but to change our lifestyle for a generation or two if we want to stay alive. Thankfully, some of us changed ours before the onset of COVID-19.

Years ago, I changed the track of my lifestyle, including work. I ran a restaurant with one of the first delivery services. People used to make fun, thinking it as an act of desperation. Next, I started working online, ditching a swanky office for a work station at home. People scoffed and ridiculed. But I had the last laugh. It saves time and money, apart from keeping us and our business safe.

At the moment, we have warned all the people within our social orbit, including our filial relations, not to visit us until it is reasonably safe to do so.

The danger, however, lurks in the nooks and corners of the streets. Nepalis seem to be up in arms against further lockdowns believing, like people elsewhere, that the virus is nothing more than the flu. Out and about, they do not want to wear a mask or keep a social distance.

Can we afford to contract COVID-19 because of the stupidity of other people? Washing hands and spraying sanitisers may not be the practical panache. To understand the gravitas of washing hands and keeping us fresh, we need to read a staff manual of an Oberoi or a Four Season Hotel.

It requires time, water, soap, disposable clean hand towels.

And it is not safe to use sanitisers all the time.

Until we find a vaccine, we have no choice but to stay home and work online, be it for education, work, delivery service or whatever. It is not difficult to do it – we need some will.

A version of this article appears in print on October 23, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

