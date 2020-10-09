Covid’s impact on BFIs: An outlook

MADAN SHRESTHA

The Covid-19 pandemic has become a significant liability to the national economy. It has strained the financial strengths of organisations, individuals and the government as well. The Nepali financial system too has suffered heavily, with mass unemployment and business closures.

The Nepali financial system is regulated by different bodies like the banking sector, insurance, securities market, contractual saving institutions and other service sectors. As of mid-July 2020, Nepal Rastra Bank has licensed 27 commercial banks, 22 development banks, 22 finance companies, 85 micro-finance institutions, 1 infrastructure development bank and 14 other institutions.

The financial service sector’s growth is essential for a nation’s economic progress and sustainable development. Its importance to economic growth arises from its critical role in empowering the financial function.

But due to the pandemic, banks and financial institutions are now in critical condition. Most financial institutions have suffered losses or loss of income compared to last year. Nepal Rastra Bank has directed the commercial banks to keep the spread rate at a maximum of 4.5 per cent by the end of the current fiscal year. The Nepali financial system has suffered significant drawbacks following massive unemployment and substantial economic and social sectors’ shutdown. As the spread of the coronavirus has created risks in multiple sectors, the government has adopted some measures to tackle those impacts, hoping to achieve stability.

The various financial bodies address diverse financial needs, such as deposits, loans, investments and currency exchange.

Unfortunately, the financial bodies have not been exempted from the adverse effects of the ongoing crisis.

It’s already seven months since the financial institutions have been struggling with this plight.

The economic scenario is very volatile. Nepal’s financial struggles against the COVID-19 pandemic are recurrent due to health and social needs like food and shelter. The country has been supporting its citizens with health safety-nets and various relief funds. Nepal is a developing country with a vulnerable population and limited resources to respond to a pandemic. The economic depression has put significant financial pressure on many financial institutions.

Due to the inability to disburse loans, there is little or no income for financial institutions. Loans help financial organisations earn interest, which is their leading source of income.

According to NRB’s projection, commercial banks will have deposits of more than Rs 3.5 trillion at the end of 2076 BS. However, at the moment, the financial institutions’ recovery rate is declining.

Due to massive unemployment and closure of businesses, individuals and companies have lost a source of income. This downturn in income is among the significant causes of financial strains for microfinance and banking institutions. Due to the

COVID-19 pandemic and resulting lockdown, there is no sector untouched by it.

Most significantly, daily-wage workers have suffered the most. They faced two types of problems: first, their income source stopped with the lockdown; second, they have no stock of daily essentials for the future.

The economic damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is primarily driven by a fall in demand.

There are no consumers to buy the goods and services available in the market due to a lack of disposable income.

The government kept banks and financial institutions under essential services during the lockdown.

The economic growth rate is negative due to the nationwide lockdown enforced to suppress the spread of the COV- ID-19. There has been no mobility of companies.

Due to the blockage of business, people are facing hand to mouth problems.

The cumulative impact has led to disorderly short-term revenue and expenses in businesses, further reflected in the banking sector.

Currently, banking and financial companies expect losses or low-profit margins.

The COVID-19-induced market environment has negatively affected the banks’ credit rating profile.

Credit expansion is one of the critical indicators of how business is performing.

Banks currently remain focussed on keeping ongoing operations, notwithstanding the increased difficulties in keeping such operations going remotely.

During the five-monthlong lockdown, around 70 per cent of the factories were shut down completely, according to a study of the central bank. The economic liabilities have contributed to an expanded credit system to keep businesses afloat, which will see the economy further deteriorate.

The profit margin for banks continues to shrink.

All the banks have earned a total profit of Rs 54.30 billion compared to Rs 61.84 billion last year. The profit for the financial institutions is 12 per cent lower than last year. The failure to raise interest rates has led to a decline in the earnings.

Although interest could not be extended due to the lockdown, deposit collection has been going up.

Financial institutions face significant difficulties and challenges to provide services, so they need to take careful steps. The management, too, must be flexible with regard to the existing norms.

At present financial Institutions should focus on restructuring and rescheduling the loans and expanding them in the potential areas. To minimise the costs, virtual meetings are a must. Follow the advice of banking experts and apply the central bank’s rules and regulations. Minimise the operational risk and spendings on activities that don’t build organisational core capabilities. There is a need to innovate and expand the services to help rebuild small businesses. Rethink balance sheet challenges while managing loan stress and customer sensitivity.

Have a Covid-19 strategy, and develop mutual relations between unions and the management.

Shrestha is ex-Deputy Director of Agricultural Development Bank

