Craze of ‘Among Us’

There is an imposter among us!
The pandemic and lockdown posed many problems for the people, and many turned to online games to keep busy during the period. Most of the students are still staying home and attending online classes along with online games. ‘ Among Us’ by Innersloth is one of the most popular online games these days. Although this game was launched on June 15, 2018, it has gained immense popularity only now in 2020.
According to Sensor Tower data, Among Us has reached 86.6 million total downloads on mobile, following an enormous surge in installs in August and September. When it was first launched in 2018, Among Us generated less than a 1,000 downloads in August whereas in August 2020, the game was installed more than 18,000 times that figure.
Popular Twitch streamers, youtubers like PewDiePie and many content creators and memers making videos hyped up this game, making this game popular worldwide, including Nepal.
Also the game is very simple to understand and play. It does not require any special strategy and skill to play and requires four to 10 players.
The players are divided into two groups – the crewmates and the imposter. Crewmates do their task as assigned by the game, and the imposter has the goal to kill the crewmates without being identified. The goal is to identify the imposter before getting killed.
“It’s a game of murder, mystery, deceit and betrayal,” said streamer Ludwig Ahren recently.
“The only tool we have is communication. It’s all about talking to each other.”
So this basically is a simple game with your luck to be an imposter, handling the whole game and checking our communication skills.
I have also been playing this game since a few weeks, and the ultimate theme of the game is to whether or not to trust someone, and play smart either as crewmate or imposter. The most interesting and important part of the game is the Emergency Meeting where the innocents and the real imposters get kicked out if one cannot defend oneself with the communication skills.
Another reason why this game has gained popularity is because we have all been locked inside our houses for months, and this game has helped connect friends and communicate with them along with having fun. It is really connecting people.
We saw other games like Ludo gaining popularity in the early days of the lockdown, too.
It looks like Among Us has replaced Ludo, but without any doubt it too will be replaced in the near future.
A version of this article appears in print on October 05, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
BANKE: A Covid-19 infected new mother has died of COVID-19 in Banke district this morning. The 29-year-old woman from Bhimdatta Municipality-2 died at Teaching Hospital in Kohalpur, said Naresh Shrestha, corona source person at the health office, Banke. It has been learnt that the deceased g Read More...
WARSAW: Poland's total number of coronavirus cases passed the 100,000 mark on Sunday, according to the health ministry's Twitter account, as infection rates surge in the country which has reported daily records three times in the past week. While Poland's total number of cases remains well be Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 2,253 new cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the last 24 hours taking the nationwide tally to 86,823. As such, the number of total active cases in the country as of today is 22,219. Similarly, 4,203 people are placed in quarantine facilities in the vario Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry recorded seven Covid-19 fatalities in the last 24 hours with which the death toll has moved to 535. Four women and three men lost their lives to the infection, the Health Ministry’s latest update showed. The deceased women are from Chitwan (55), Banke (25), Kan Read More...
KATHMANDU: The three districts in Kathmandu Valley registered 1,599 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. The valley logged highest ever single-day cases of coronavirus infection on Friday, October 2, with 1,638 cases. Read Also: Nepal registers 2,253 new infections on Sunda Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ ALSO: Coronavirus infection spreading steadily in the valley, 1,599 cases reported Sunday Read More...
BERLIN: Borussia Dortmund's Giovanni Reyna and Erling Haaland combined perfectly to help crush Freiburg 4-0 on Saturday as they bounced back in style from a disappointing week. Reyna, the 17-year-old American, served up three assists in the absence of their top provider Jadon Sancho, sidelined wi Read More...
PARIS: Novak Djokovic's relationship with line officials has been difficult of late and the Serbian risked their wrath again on Saturday when he suggested they were unnecessary. The 33-year-old world number one was dramatically defaulted in the US Open fourth round after inadvertently hitting Read More...