E-Learning: Revolution in learning genre

Meenu Tamang

It’s high time that the Government of Nepal and authorities concerned focus on shifting from traditional teaching pedagogy to E-learning

About half of the world’s population is now in lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. It has certainly changed the lives of many. During this lockdown, e-learning has become a lifeline to many of us.

Now, more than ever, schools have been teaching through Google Classroom, Zoom, and other online platforms. Students are learning online, employees are working from home; people are using this time to build their skill set through various online courses provided by top universities around the world.

E-learning is a revolution in learning genre. It is a pathway to education for students purely through technology. Allocating some quarantine time to self-education makes sense and it also helps to bolster career during this economic uncertainty. Learning a new skill gives us a sense of control that will help to cope with anxiety engendered by the epidemic.

At the time of crisis, the fulfilment of physiological needs is vital to survival. However, education cannot be compromised. It’s high time that the Government of Nepal and authorities concerned focus on shifting from traditional teaching pedagogy to E-learning.

Digitisation in the education system must be an important national effort to improve public education. The country must become more technologically competitive with an attempt to make the internet accessible, more affordable, and far-reaching.

Increasing dependence on technology and devoting so much time online is often considered problematic. So, it’s ironic that the same technology could be a medium to help many of us get through the outbreak.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook