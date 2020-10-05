EDITORIAL: Respect constitution

The government needs to abide by the constitutional provisions, which have clearly stated the roles of the three tiers of government
Federalism cannot be strengthened by not devolving the state powers to the sub-national and local-level governments. The very essence of federalism is to delegate powers to the provinces and the local levels so that they can plan development activities and provide prompt services to their people as per their needs and priorities. The role of the central government is to handle national level development projects, monetary policy, take care of international borders, diplomacy and international relations, among others. As per the constitutional provisions, the bureaucracy, police, health, education, management of natural resources and service deliveries are assigned to the provinces and local levels. Maintaining law and order in the given provinces also falls within the jurisdiction of the provinces, for which all of them have constituted separate ministries under the leadership of the chief ministers. It has been three years since general elections were held under the new constitution, which has envisaged implementing federalism upto the grassroots levels. The constitution has given immense powers and responsibilities to the provinces and local levels and has also listed them in the annexes, stating which powers they can exercise solely and which they need to share between the federal government and the provinces.
However, the recently-issued “Ordinance to amend Nepal Police Act relating to operation, supervision and coordination of Nepal Police” seems to have undermined the letter and spirit of federalism.
As per the constitutional provisions, the responsibility of maintaining internal security or maintaining peace and order falls within the jurisdiction of the given province, and the existing chief district officer of the given district should act as per the order of the Internal Affairs and Law minister of the province. However, the ordinance has given power of policing the three districts of the Kathmandu Valley – Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur – to the federal Nepal Police and to all the CDOs to clamp prohibitory orders in their districts in the face of Covid-19. All these powers should be exercised not by the federal police but by the provincial police under the direct control and command of the Internal Affairs and Law minister, and the CDOs need to carry out their duties as per their orders.
Moreover, the constitution does not recognise CDOs in the new federal setup. They are now only working as district-level administrators on a temporary basis to coordinate between the centre and the provinces until a new law comes into effect. The CDOs should be limited to the role of making them accountable to the federal government on issues related to citizenship, passport and international borders that are solely the jurisdiction of the federal government.
Constitutional experts have also raised questions about the legality of policing or investigating all crimes in the Kathmandu Valley. The federal parliament needs to amend the constitution should the need arise to bring the Valley’s three districts under the direct control of the federal Nepal Police. The federal government cannot flout the constitution and get away with it.
Make peace, not war
In the pursuit of producing and possessing more and more sophisticated weapons, especially nuclear ones, by the big nations, what should have been the world’s greater priority – eradicating hunger and disease and supplying safe drinking water and basic health services – has been largely overlooked. Thus, Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Gyawali was right to reiterate Nepal’s stand for a time-bound, general and complete disarmament of nuclear and other weapons of mass destruction in his address to the high-level meeting to commemorate the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons on Saturday. He urged the nations to use nuclear technology for peaceful purposes to promote health care, increase agriculture productivity and save lives.
The destruction that an atom bomb could unleash was demonstrated in World War II, when two bombs were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Today’s nukes are a thousand times more powerful than the ones used then. Although nuclear weapons are seen as a deterrent to war, the world cannot be a safe place as long as a nuclear threat looms large. Instead nuclear disarmament would allow nations to tend to environmental protection, trade promotion and economic development.
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 3 The Nepal Stock Exchange nearly recovered all of the loss of the previous week, with the benchmark index going up by 0.63 per cent or 9.77 points in the trading period between September 27 and October 1. In the trading week of September 20 to 24, the local bourse had slipped Read More...
KATHMANDU: Hyatt Regency Kathmandu announced the reopening of business from October 1 with limited service. The hotel is implementing several safety protocols and procedures to protect the safety of its workers and guests as part of the reopening, as per a media release. Hotel employees will g Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 3 The price of precious metals edged higher in the trading week between September 27 and October 3 buoyed by a softer dollar, with investors in the international markers focusing on the first US presidential debate and renewed hopes for a new round of fiscal stimulus from Washi Read More...
SIRAHA, OCTOBER 3 Science, Technology and Education Minister Girirajmani Pokharel said it would be too early to run physical classes, citing the existing pandemic risk. Inaugurating a polytechnical institute in Siraha’s Gol Bazaar today, the minister underscored the need for schools to c Read More...
LAMJUNG: A person died while three others sustained injuries after the bus they were travelling on fell below the road in Beshisahar Municipality-1 of Lamjung district on Saturday evening. The deceased has been identified as a local Arjun Pariyar (24) and injured as Dipendra Gurung (18), Manoj Guru Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Himalaya Airlines donated medical supplies to three hospitals --Shahid Gangalal National Heart Centre, National Trauma Centre, and Manmohan Memorial Community Hospital – in its continued support to Covid-19 response. Issuing a press release on Sunday, the airlines said that the o Read More...
LUCKNOW: India’s federal police will investigate the alleged gang rape of a young woman in northern Uttar Pradesh state whose death sparked nationwide protests, the local government said in a statement on Saturday. The 19-year-old Dalit woman died of her injuries earlier this week, triggering pro Read More...
NEW DELHI: The Indian Premier League (IPL) has launched an investigation after one of the players in this year's tournament in the United Arab Emirates reported being approached for possible corruption, the league's integrity chief told Reuters on Sunday. "Yes a player has reported an approac Read More...