EDITORIAL: Transport authority

As the MoUD has been given full control over the authority, it might not be able to function independently
With a view to making the Kathmandu Valley’s public transport system easy, accessible, cost-effective and safe, the government last week issued Kathmandu Valley Public Transport Authority Infrastructure Development Board Formation Order-2020.
The order to form the board is in line with the Valley Public Transport Management Authority Act-2019. The 10-member board under the chairmanship of Minister of Urban Development will manage the public transport system of the Valley in an integrated manner. The executive director of the board is to be filled through an open competition.
The main objectives of the authority are to develop an integrated infrastructure for public transport, issue e-ticketing facility and also determine the routes and fare rates for public transport within the Valley.
As per the Act, public bus, taxi, light rail, mono rail, cable car, sky rail and ride sharing have been defined as the modes of public transport. They are required to register with the authority to run their business.
Preparing a detailed project report with necessary legal, institutional, physical and human resources for the establishment, operation and management of the authority; making recommendations to the government for land acquisition to construct physical infrastructure; preparing a master plan of the infrastructure, carrying out an environmental study of the proposed infrastructure and coordinating with the provisional and local levels are, among others, the major functions, duties and power of the board.
However, the formation order of the board has given immense power to the concerned minister, who can fire the employees hired for or deputed to the board anytime if they fail to deliver as per the terms and conditions of the service. This, however, may give rise to instability in the aboard, which has been authorised to develop the integrated public transport system in the Valley resided by over 4 million people.
Nepal’s public transport system is in disarray. Only buses and taxis provide services to the public in the Valley, and they are also not up to the public’s expectations.
Over-charging of fares, over-crowded public vehicles and their non-availability during night hours are some of the problems that need to be addressed immediately. If the soon-to-be formed authority comes up with a plan of a mono-rail, sky-rail or tram services in the Valley covering all 19 municipalities, travelling by public transport will become much easier. Formation of such an authority was long overdue given the population growth in the Valley.
However, experts in the public transport sector have raised questions as to whether the body should function under the leadership of the federal ministry or provincial government. As per the schedule in the constitution, public transport has been listed as a concurrent power of the three tiers of government.
As the formation order has already given the federal minister for Urban Development full control over the body, it might not be able to function independently.
The five-year-term body could also get changed with the change in the government or change in the ministry’s leadership. It would have been better had it been formed as an autonomous body free from political interference.
Quit bickering
This certainly is no time for the ruling party bigwigs to be bickering over posts and power. Power struggles are common in any party, whether democratic or authoritarian, but their fallout is particularly serious when the country is in the midst of a grave crisis, namely, the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has not only brought every sector of the economy to a standstill, it has also wiped out hundreds of thousands of jobs overnight, causing undue hardships to the people, especially those who are poor.
With the surge seen in new coronavirus cases in the thousands every day, the government is expected do whatever is necessary, and urgently, to bring the pandemic under control.
But the government is not being able to work properly largely due to the squabbling within the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP). After months of in-fighting, in which the rival faction is demanding that Prime Minster KP Oli quit the post of either the PM or party co-chair, the faction led by co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal is now demanding a NCP secretariat meeting. How the party settles its internal dispute is its business, see to it that the people and the country do not suffer as a result of it.
A version of this article appears in print on November 09, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU: The Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) has carried out 30 sting operations in the current fiscal year. The various sting operations carried out by the CIAA led to the arrest of many civil servants up to the Joint Secretary level. The civil servants harassing serv Read More...
HAVANA: Hundreds of thousands of Cubans began evacuating their homes on Saturday as Tropical Storm Eta neared the Caribbean island’s southern coast, threatening torrential rain and flooding after killing dozens in Central America. The storm is expected to make landfall in central Cuba overnight, Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Sunday reported 2,817 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 194,453. Of the total infections, 1,166 are females and 1,651 are males. In the last 24 hours, 1,533 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valle Read More...
KATHMANDU: A total of 1,533 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Sunday. Of the total infections, 710 are females and 823 are males. In the last 24 hours, 1,294 cases were recorded from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur re Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 21 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,108. 2,817 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide coronavirus case count to 194,453. Over 1.2 million deaths from the disease have been Read More...
MUMBAI: India counted 45,674 new cases of the coronavirus, taking total cases to 8.5 million, health ministry data showed on Sunday as the daily increase remained at half the peak seen in September despite a series of religious festivals. India has the second-highest caseload in the world, be Read More...
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said several teams could win the Premier League this season, dismissing suggestions of a two-horse race between his side and Manchester City for the title. City and Liverpool have dominated the Premier League the past few seasons, with Pep Guardiola's City clai Read More...
KATHMANDU: President Bidya Devi Bhandari extended congratulations to the President-elect of the US, Joe Biden, and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris. Taking to Twitter this morning, President Bhandari expressed her belief that during the term of the democratic leaders Biden and Harris, the relat Read More...