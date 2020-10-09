Learning to co-exist

When we first met, we immediately felt a connection between us as if some unseen force was drawing us towards each other. We believed that we had a ‘thing’. We started off as being friends and then became best friends and finally lovers. We were inseparable. No matter what, we would be for each other in each other’s needs and crises.
Falling in love is a sweet feeling, but expressing love is even sweeter. He used to buy me clothes and chocolates. I used to cook food for him and feed him. We always competed on who would surprise whom, and our only concern was — who would make the other person happier.
He knew every bit of me, and I knew pretty much everything about him, too. We were just happy to have each other’s company. Coming from a conservative family, we couldn’t tell our parents about our love. So there were those cute moments when we would tell lies to our parents and meet each other.
We would be scared that someone might see us, but that anxiousness somehow felt good. We never wanted to return home. All we wanted was to have each other.
Sure enough, when we came of age, our parents asked if we had someone in our lives, and we told our parents about our love. They were not happy as both of our parents had high aspirations for both of us, but we were stubborn and we pleaded for months and convinced them to give us their blessings.
The first night of our marriage was the happiest day of our lives. We felt as if we had conquered the world. We were now truly inseparable.
We talked all night about our future, about our plans and the wonderful life we would have.
Being in each other’s arms gave the security that nothing else could. At that time, we were the happiest couple in the world.
However, as per Maslow’s law of need, once our basic needs were fulfilled, we wanted more from our life than just each other.
We wanted recognition in society and wanted to established ourselves as someone important in our workplace.
For that, we spent more time at work than with each other.
We talked less and just drifted apart. Financial insecurities hit us, and at times, we began questioning whether we had made the right decision to marry each other.
If someone asks me about my love story, I don’t know what to say or where to begin. I think I would conclude by saying once we were love birds, but now we are like a peacock and an owl co-existing with each other, seeking the meaning of life.
A version of this article appears in print on October 09, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
DHULIKHEL, OCTOBER 7 The Security Printing Press Centre established at the Information Technology Park has started construction of physical infrastructure for security printing press at Panauti Municipality in Kavre. The government had decided to establish the security printing press at the IT Read More...
DAMAULI, OCTOBER 7 Locals have launched a stir against Tanahun Hydro Power Project saying that the project at Jhaputar of Rishing Rural Municipality had failed to meet their demands. Agitating locals said they had started the protest as it had not given jobs to locals. Furthermore, they sai Read More...
BAJURA, OCTOBER 7 Construction of a Bailey bridge over the Budhiganga River has not started in Badimalika Municipality, Bajura, even after months. The flood in the river had swept away the Bailey bridge along the Sanphe-Martadi road section at Jadang of the municipality some two months ago Read More...
KATHMANDU: Talks between the representatives of Government of Nepal (GoN) and that of Dr Govinda KC have begun, today. The dialogue between the orthopaedic surgeon's team and government commenced on the 25th day of fast unto death launched by Dr KC demanding reform in the medical education sector Read More...
KATHMANDU: Division Road Office Kathmandu is planning to construct disabled-friendly roads in various areas in the current fiscal year. Chief of Division Kuber Nepali shared that the task has been started in the vicinity of Singhadurbar. The division would construct a separate track for commut Read More...
KATHMANDU: A meeting between co-chairs of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal has begun at Baluwatar. The two are discussing several issues relevant to current affairs of the country at the meeting, a source said. Although the chairperson Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal's Covid-19 death toll has reached 590 on Thursday. The Ministry of Health reported that 12 additional deaths from coronavirus-infection had been registered in the last 24 hours. Of the 12 deceased individuals, their ages ranging from 39 to 92, four were females while eight we Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Thursday recorded highest cases of coronavirus infection on a single day after 4,364 people tested positive for the viral contagion. The freshly recorded infections in the last 24 hours have pushed the nationwide tally to 98,617. Among the new cases, 2,540 have been reported Read More...