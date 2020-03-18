Life will not always fail you

SOMY PAUDYAL

To be part of this world is a blessing for most of us, but all of us at some point of our lives have felt inadequate. We look around ourselves and see people with better jobs, better looks, better lifestyles and what not. We secretly wish for things we lack, which we notice in other people. Therefore, we develop doubts about ourselves and our abilities as we are occupied with thoughts of what we lack rather than what we have.

The social media has been a site connecting friends and families, but it has also become a site similar to a showroom where we get to see how fun people’s lives are. We are then under pressure to make our lives look as enjoyable as other people’s, but for one reason or the other, our lives continue to remain as they are.

We then think of going into hiding like an ostrich as an option. We burrow our heads into the soil and pretend that the world is going to be fine. Some of us uninstall all the apps, some of us deactivate, some of us remove profile pictures, some of us limit our time in the social media, but nothing seems to work because the problem lies in us. Hiding is not a solution, being seen is. You have to look into the mirror and say to yourself that I love you.

Even when you don’t feel like it, you should say so. Even when you feel that you have made a mistake, you should say it aloud. It will heal the soul residing in you. Sometimes when everything leaves you, you have to be there for yourself because when you let your doubts grow, when you decide to live in darkness, you begin to lose confidence, and confidence is the greatest asset a human can have.

So, those of you who are in hiding, I think it’s time for you to come out. You have abilities that other people envy. You might not know about it, but you do, and this you will only know when you come out in the light. But before that, you need to programme your brain into thinking that you are confident and that you will take any storm that comes your way. It is difficult to come to the light, but it will be worth it.

You will not always fail. Your heart doesn’t remain broken forever. You will not be sad forever. So take heart and go out into the world with open arms and embrace everything that comes your way gracefully. I say this again, my friends, take heart and come out to the light.

A version of this article appears in print on March 18, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

