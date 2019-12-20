Message of South Asian Games

Chandra Kumar Phuyal

When nations are estranged from one another based on ideology, geography, nationality and religion, the magic power that brings this divided world together is international sports events, be they the World Cup, Olympics Games or South Asian Games. These events are usually organised for the purposes of maintaining fitness, enhancing relationships, humanity, brotherhood and equality among nations and people. While offering a platform for nations to display their skills, abilities and contributions in the field of sports, it also promotes unity, solidarity, cooperation, peace and harmony among nations.

Last week, the entire nation was in the grip of the thrilling 13th edition of the South Asian Games (SAG) held in Nepal. The 10-day SAG fair had created ample excitement, fun and enthusiasm among the people. Even though there were some grievances over the poor, incomplete and shoddy preparations, the entire event went on to become a grand success. With Nepal winning an unprecedented 206 medals, including a rich haul of 51 gold medals to finish second in the medal tally, the success was historic.

However, it is distressing to note that poor promotion of the SAG had kept many people away from the competitions; women footballers were forced to play at the Pokhara Stadium, which did not have a dressing room; and vital preparations were being carried out till the last minute in the capital. Although the authorities had three years to complete the preparations for the SAG, the sluggishness with which they were being carried out till the final hours sent a bad message. It is sad to learn that due to lack of proper sporting equipment and gear, some Nepali players had to compete by borrowing them from fellow competitors. The ability to bring together even countries having bitter relations onto the same platform was praiseworthy, but the failure to have them participate in all the games, especially major ones like football and cricket, was a major weakness.

The recent awards and cash incentives declared by the prime minister to the medal-winners in the SAG are really an encouraging and welcome step, but this alone will not develop sports in the long run. There must be a concrete vision, policies, enough budget and an effective implementation plan to assure the coveted progress in sports. The government should take steps to build stadiums and other sports facilities in each of the seven states.

