Mind it to mend it

The thrusting action behind every action is a persuasive longing to doing better. This uplifting idea works on that vibrant, enriching loop called conscious principle. The result — a vigorous urge to become unequivocally useful to oneself and also others.

There are decent folks around us, yet — some of them with abundant individual, or bespoke, aptitudes and qualities. It is their profuse strength of mind and mindfulness that places them at the ‘controls.’ They achieve because they envision and decrypt what they distinguish into action. When you are in their circle, or company, you are also elevated to a higher stratum of conscious attentiveness.

This whole progression plays a fundamental role in the preservation of our health and well-being primarily because any change in our consciousness brings with it somatic, emotional and mental implications. From worthy attitude, positivity, harmony, self-confidence, success and fulfilment to distraction, skewed thinking, anxiety and tummy distress, aside from disorders like hypertension. This prompts a surfeit of surging ancillary effects, too — good and bad. The resultant outcome of the latter is obvious — a disruption in our activity pattern, or movement of energy. When this process occurs on a protracted footing, it leads to not just compromised living, but also existence.

This is why the whole process of re-establishment of health and wellness, in prolonged illness, may often take a long time. The consequence is extended therapy, including its inevitable spin-offs — despair, vexation and ‘drug-centric’ side-effects. The best thing that any of us could do is making a constant and determined effort towards optimal health, while heeding to our body signals and improving the intensity of our conscious responsiveness.

In other words, we should learn to disengage ourselves from our constant contemplations and anxieties. But this isn’t easy. The best thing we’d all do is: use our intuitive, observant and intellectual mind with better judgment, foresight and insight. This will allow us to disentangle ourselves from our artificial attitudes or responses. It also helps us to realise ourselves as spiritual entities — not just corporeal, earthly objects with mind, body, spirit, or soul. The rest is predictable — when our sense of self-consciousness swells, it lifts us to a higher form of consciousness. Call it spiritual, or cosmic, mindfulness — or, what you may.

A version of this article appears in print on December 27, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

