My lockdown days

Apil Adhikari

Share Now:











Namaste! I am Apil Adhikari. I have been staying in home with my family members since I finished my final exams of class 9. Like other children, I had some big plans for vacation, but everything got cancelled due to the pandemic of COVID 19 and followed lockdown. I had planned to visit my home town Damak to meet my grandparents. I had also planned a trip to Lumbini with my family. I have to cancel all the plans. No doubt i am unhappy to cancel the plans but I am satisfied to spend a lot of time in my home with my family. I am happy we are staying safe.

During the lockdown, I have been doing some interesting and creative activities to overcome my boredom. I am meeting my old friends through online. I have not met them since we shifted to Kathmandu. We have long group chat, talk about our present and remember our past childhood days. These meetings have made me feel exhilarated and nostalgic. I also take some time to talk with my relatives. They are happy to talk with me and I am happy as well.

I am learning to cook and paint. Both the activities are of great interest to me and this lockdown has been a good time for me to be involved in these activities. I am always eager of learning quizzes. I spend most of the time on it. The most interesting part of it is to quiz with my sister and see her brainstorming. I practice photography as well during these days. I am also reading some books especially the series of Tyas Bakhat ko Nepal from part 1 to part 5. This book series is a short documentation of Nepal during the Rana regime along with the Nepali society at that time.

There is an interesting story about my hobby of reading the books. When I was two years old, I was playing with a newspaper. My father clicked my photo which got published in chichila newspaper. This incident gave me a huge inspiration to read books. I still have the newspaper. I am also reading some e-books which are in my list: End of Days, Lord of the Flies and War and Peace. I think reading books is really a good way to utilize time and enhance our knowledge.

For me this lockdown is being extremely productive. I hope the children of my age are also utilizing their time and getting involved in something interesting and innovative. We are going through the pandemic and living in fear but we need to be optimistic. This year may be regarded as the destructive year for the whole world, but there are some positive impacts on us. We have understood the importance of family, learn to follow healthy habits, get connected and united and most importantly, know that the earth is recovering. These are the great lessons for humanity and I am also learning the lessons. Stay home! Stay Safe!

Apil Adhikari is a class 9 student at Suryodaya boarding school in Kathmandu.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook