Opinion: Remain connected through the umbilical cord

Separating Sita from Ram, Janakpur from Ayodhya, and Kathmandu from Kashi is tantamount to severing the body from the soul
In a stunning claim, Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on July 13 said that Ayodhya, the ancient city believed by millions of Hindus to be the birthplace of Lord Ram, is actually in a place west of Birgunj in southern Nepal. Speaking at an event organised at his official residence in Kathmandu, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Aadikavi Bhanubhakta Acharya, the first poet of Nepali language, Oli said, “Nepal has become a victim of cultural encroachment and its history has been manipulated.”
The statement added fuel to the fire of fast-burning Nepal-India relations in recent days. In a damage control move, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified that the remarks made by Prime Minister Oli were not political and had no intention at all to hurt the feelings and sentiments of anyone.
PM Oli, under growing pressure to resign amidst a rift in the ruling Nepal Communist Party over his style of functioning, has alleged that some of the ruling party leaders are aligning with the southern neighbour to remove him from power after his government issued a new political map incorporating three territories of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura. His allegations have been criticised by senior NCP leaders, including former PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who demanded PM Oli’s resignation, saying that his recent anti-India remarks were neither politically correct nor diplomatically appropriate.
The Nepal-India bilateral ties came under strain after Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the 80-kilometre-long strategically crucial road connecting the Lipulekh pass to Dharchula in Uttarakhand, on May 8. It did not go down well with the government of Nepal which claimed that the border-end of the road was built on the land belonging to Nepal. Nepal has also updated its political map and included some territories in the new map, recently. Nepal further capped the circulation of the new map with a ban on private sector Indian TV news channels. PM Oli even threatened the people of Tarai by bringing a bill in the Parliament to amend the current citizenship act relating to the foreign (Indian) spouse. The move was aimed at further rubbing India the wrong way.
At a time when India and China are locked into a military stand-off in Ladakh, observers interpret the moves by Nepal to invite an Indian reaction could be exploited as creating anti-India hysteria to the extent that a compelling case could be made for the recall of the Gurkhas in the Indian Army. This would greatly benefit China towards which Nepal has tilted.
PM Oli finds the Chinese lap so comforting for Nepal that he is desperate to cut the once only Hindu country of the world from its umbilical cord. The Ayodhya statement is another step in that direction. India for ages has been Nepal’s grazing ground, but Nepal under Oli finds the southern grass insipid.
Separating Sita from Ram, Janakpur from Ayodhya, and Kathmandu from Kashi is tantamount to severing the body from the soul. It is high time PM Oli turned himself back from the temptations of the northern neighbour.
BAJURA: The Sanfe-Martadi road section in Bajura district, movement along which has been obstructed since last month due to landslide and flood, has yet to come into operation. Due to persistent rainfall, various locations between Taprisera-Tipada along road section have been damaged by the lands Read More...
KATHMANDU: Indian Army has gifted ten ICU ventilators to Nepali Army to support its efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Ambassador of India to Nepal, presented the ventilators to Chief of Army Staff Purna Chandra at Nepali Army Headquarters today. According to Read More...
TAIPEI: US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar arrived in Taiwan on Sunday as the highest-level US official to visit in four decades, a trip condemned by China which claims the island as its own, further irritating Sino-US relations. Washington broke off official ties with Taipei Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has recorded 380 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Sunday, taking the nationwide count to 22,972. Following recovery from the contagion, 40 people have been discharged from health facilities across the country in the past day. With the rece Read More...
NEW DELHI: India said Sunday that it will ban the imports of 101 items of military equipment in an effort to boost local production and improve self-reliance in weapons manufacturing. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said the government is planning to progressively implement the embargo on select m Read More...
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s former President Mahinda Rajapaksa was sworn in as the prime minister for the fourth time Sunday after his party secured a landslide victory in parliamentary elections that cemented his family's hold on power. Rajapaksa took oath before his younger brother, President Gotaba Read More...
KARACHI: Three days of heavy monsoon rains triggering flash floods killed at least 50 people in various parts of Pakistan, as troops with boats rushed to a flood-affected district in the country's southern Sindh province Sunday to evacuate people to safer places. Every year, many cities in Pakist Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 443,804 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wh Read More...