Problems of medical professional service

May 20, 2020
Chirayu Lekhak
A young aspiring student dreams of becoming a medical professional with the hope that he will someday selflessly serve the needy and the poor. He does well in his studies, passes his entrance examination by putting extraordinary amount of hard work and perseverance, all just to lose a seat to a less deserving candidate on the basis of reservation: Nevertheless he doesn’t give up on his dream. He continues to try, gets into a college, completes his study amidst all the ragging and gets his license approved. He works tirelessly, usually more than a hundred hours a week, providing selfless service for very minimal pay!
As COVID-19 runs rampant, he uses all his acquired skills and knowledge to protect himself and others. After a long day and night of duty, he wants to return home but is stopped from entering the house by his landlord because he who has been helping everyone get better will infect the landlord and his family. More than a decade of study and tireless practice and in the end becomes a victim of discrimination and violence by the very people he pledged to serve and do no harm in any circumstance. This is a sad story of many physicians and medical workers in Nepal and also south Asia as a whole.
Being a doctor is an occupational service requiring special training in different sections of science. It requires holding a professional license achieved through long strenuous hard work and effort. Doctors are often held in very high esteem in almost all parts of the world. But no physician, however conscientious or careful, can tell what day or hour he will be the object of some undeserved attack, malicious accusation, blackmail or damage suit.
About a decade ago, violence against doctors or other medical fraternities hardly made any news, or hardly was a matter of discussion in Nepal as it was very infrequent, though such violence in western countries was already known. Very often, such abuse of the medical professional was caused by the patients themselves, who were under the influence of alcohol or drugs and were delirious or were in the psychiatry ward.
However, in the context of south Asia, including Nepal, violence against doctors shows a different picture. More often in Nepal, the patients themselves are not the violence makers but their relatives. This is out of emotion. Anxiety, long waiting period before the patient can speak to a doctor and the feeling that the doctor is not giving enough attention to his/her patients engender frustration, giving rise to violence. Bereavement, a young patient under serious condition, only earning member in the family and only child with serious disease evolve emotional outbursts, which may quickly end in violence. But violence against medical workers, who have been working all their life for the welfare of the health of others, cannot be justified.
Violence against a junior doctor in West Bengal, India triggered a series of events, which made it possible for the central government of India to pass the Medical Protection Act to ensure the safety of doctors across India. The nationwide fraternity of doctors had shown tremendous support by staging protests and withdrawal of all non-emergency services like OPD. Violence against doctors and medical workers has been increasing in Nepal, but no specific law has yet been set up in order to protect the medical workers and their working environment.
Patients, their relatives and society at large hold immense responsibility to prevent such violence. A dispute between patients and hospitals or doctors is not to be sorted out through violence, but in a civilised society, through dialogue and rule of law. A democratic system addresses any ill doing by the rule of law, and no one, whether a patient or doctor for that matter, is above the law.
What the society needs to understand today is that being a doctor is not solely a service, it is also one’s profession; thus it is considered professional service. It is the tertiary sector of the world economy. During such a pandemic, the need of doctors has been more than realised everywhere. Being a doctor, without doubt, is tough and tiring, but this service provides both mental and emotional satisfaction. But when a doctor or working intern for that matter is forced to work for more than 30 hours in a stretch, he cannot achieve work satisfaction and also fails to deliver quality of work the profession demands and requires.
The allocated budget of Nepal for the health sector and insurance is very low, and more than 50 per cent of it accounts for funds provided by international aid. This fails to provide sufficient facilities in the hospitals and healthcare centres and also fails to provide proper services to the medical workers. Working in an environment with poor facilities has been a long-standing problem that physicians in Nepal face, and despite the aid by rich donors, it will continue to be a problem until the government works in unison and transparency with the related medical authorities.
Rich private hospitals have more facilities than the government-funded healthcare facilities, thus very few can afford to pay for the treatment costs in Nepal. To live a healthy life and get proper healthcare is a fundamental right of all, irrespective of one’s wealth and stature.
There are other existing long-term problems in our health sector like the doctor-population ratio and lack of quality medical workers. Recent statistics put the total number of doctor in Nepal at 16,432, with a doctor to population ratio for the whole country standing at 1:1724. The primary reason for it can be traced to the expense needed for the study. Although many scholarships are provided by the government, the system of reservation rather than meritocracy at every step demotes the quality of production of professionals.
These problems will only continue to grow until proper action is taken by the government. Only by ensuring safety and quality of medical workers can a country expect the safety of its citizen.
Lekhak is an intern at the First Hospital of China Medical University (CMU), China
KATHMANDU: The offices of the Chief Election Officer have fully come into operation in 43 districts of Province 1, 2, 5 and 7 from Saturday in connection with the second phase of local level elections slated for June 14.
Spokesman for the Election Commission, Surya Prasad Sharma said that the offices of the Chief Election Officer have fully come into operation in the 43 districts from today.
The second phase of local elections is taking place for 461 local levels including 12 Sub-metropolit Read More…
Kathmandu, May 20
The third session of the Legislature Parliament will have the government’s policy and programme and the new fiscal budget as major agendas.
President Bidhya Devi Bhandari has summoned the third session of the Legislative Parliament on Monday.
Secretary of Parliament Secretariat Som Bahadur Thapa told THT that if everything goes according to plan, the president will read out the government’s policy and programmes in the Parliament on May 26. Thapa said Parliament Secretariat officials had been working on the process for the president’s address on May 26.
The government will have to present a new budget on May 29 as per the constitutional provision.
“Another agenda of the new session will be constitution amendment, but discussion on the bill will depend on understanding between political parties,” Thapa said. He also said almost a dozen bills, including the local administration bill, health insurance bill, anti- Read More…
Some of our readers listen to their inner voice — absolutely — and dress to their own tune, no matter what. Individual comfort comes first for them. But many of our readers say that they do have their own unique style of dressing, but have enough sense to dress according to the occasion as courtesy to the person they are meeting or event they are attending
I know many of you will disagree with me but I think that you should dress according to what your hearts tell you to wear. In my case, dressing for self-confidence and comfort is more important than t Read More…
Kathmandu, May 20
The CPN-UML won 108 posts — mayors of municipalities and chiefs of rural municipalities — on the fifth day of vote counting.
Similarly, the Nepali Congress won 100 posts — mayors of municipalities or chiefs of rural municipalities.
According to the Election Commission, UML candidates were elected in 32 mayoral posts. Similarly, 76 UML candidates won chiefs of rural municipalities. The party is leading in 14 local levels.
Out of 100 local levels that the NC has won, at least 24 NC candidates won mayoral posts. Seventy-six candidates won chiefs of rur Read More…
Kathmandu, May 20
The Melamchi Water Supply Development Board has begun the second phase of Melamchi project which is expected to add 340 million litres of water supply to Kathmandu Valley.
Currently, the Melamchi project is about to finish its first phase. After completion of the first phase, the project is expected to supply 70 million litres of water in Kathmandu Valley.
According to the board, the process of preparing Detailed Project Report has begun and staffers are busy car Read More…
Kathmandu, May 20
The Department of Prison Management has said 17 new prison structures are under construction in as many districts.
The buildings are being constructed with the financial support from the Ministry of Peace and Reconstruction. The total estimated budget for the construction of new prison buildings is around Rs 1.677 billion, said the DoMP.
The structures will be constructed in Sarlahi, Sindhuli, Dolakha, Sindhupalchowk, Kavrepalanchowk, Nawalparasi, Palpa, Manang, Mugu, Dolpa, Humla, Jumla, Surkhet, Jajarkot, Dailekh, Bajhang and Dadeldhura districts.
Similarly, women prison houses Read More…
Kathmandu, May 20
A morning rally was taken out in Kathmandu Valley today in order to raise awareness against violence against women and girls in public places.
Youth Advocacy Nepal, Nepal Mahila Ekata Samaj and National Woman Rights Forum, among other organisations, jointly took out the rally which saw the participation of around 300 youths.
The rally started from Maitighar Mandala and converged into a corner meeting after arriving at Ratna Park.
During the rally, participants demanded the installation of CCTV cameras in crowded p Read More…
Kathmandu, May 20
Most of the urban growth in Nepal is happening at the expense of fertile farmlands and cities are using peripheral land in a wasteful manner due to the lack of clear policies on the preservation of farmlands, says a report.
According to the report ‘Inclusive Cities: Resilient Communities’ published by the Ministry of Urban Development, existing serviced land and infrastructure in the peripheral urban areas are often inadequately developed and used.