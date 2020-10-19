TVET for well-off career in Tourism and Hospitality

Travel & Tourism is one of the world’s largest economic sectors, supporting one in 10 jobs (330 million) worldwide, and generating 10.3% of global GDP. Over the past five years, one in four new jobs were created by the sector, making Travel & Tourism the best partner for governments to generate employment.
Are you ready to make a successful career in an ever-growing industry? If yes, then a plethora of opportunities are waiting at your doorstep.
The technical and vocational education and training (TVET) offers numerous long term diploma and short term courses under several TVET institutions located all over Nepal. Such technical courses equip you with the right skill set required in any industry including tourism and hospitality.
Working in the tourism & hospitality industry has some significant spin-offs to your health and well-being. The industry is demonstrating to offer one of the better-paying jobs available. It is the perfect time to pursue a career in the service sector. One can take different paths with a career in Tourism Management from event management, hotel and resorts, travel arrangement, food and beverages, and the list goes on.
A career in Tourism & Hospitality Management prepares you with the potential to grow into several significant level positions. The absolute diversity of the industry implies that you’ll never be restricted in your job hunt. If you’re seeking a career with plenty of room for advancement and a variety of roles to choose from, then hospitality management might just be the right pick for you.
Imagine being a part of an industry where the work environment is ever-changing and exciting. By choosing a career in Tourism and Hospitality Management, you’re most likely to meet all kinds of people like celebrities, famous athletes, various organisations, and even business tycoons and local actors.
People working in the tourism & hospitality industry can reap the creative advantages that come with the jobs in the sector. No two days are ever the same in hospitality, and getting away from the monotonous routine can help you broaden your thinking. Regularly handling work of dynamic nature that encompasses last-minute changes helps to manage every unforeseen outcome smoothly.
Various hotels and resorts offer bonus programmes that can enhance your annual income. These bonuses are usually based on customer service scores and meeting revenue goals, personal goals. A significant component of this is offering exceptional bonuses to attract and retain outstanding employees and management staff.
Overall, tourism & hospitality industry carries enormous possibilities. TVET plays a crucial role to prepare you for the industry. It provides the technical knowledge, and practical skills required in the sector, which ultimately ensure your tomorrow.
