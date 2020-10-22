Vedanta in quantum world

From a superficial view, Vedanta and quantum mechanics may look extremely different.
One is a part of evolution of modern physics while the other is the world’s most ancient spiritual philosophies about Hinduism. But both are a part of the same universe. So they must have the same underlying reality. Both are looking for the same underlying reality with different approaches.
Science starts to examine the universe “out there”, while Vedanta digs deep to understand the universe “in here”. Through the gradual understanding of macro particles, scientists started learning about the building blocks of the universe. They started looking inward from a molecule to an atom, sub-atomic particles, quarks and strings. They are trying to identify the energy developed on singularity, which is the building block of the universe.
Vedanta started looking “in here” and found the enormous energy within themselves, the energy which creates our unique universe at time=0, which is the present. If you look closely, whatever you see out there is all past stuff. If you look at the sun, its light takes eight minutes to reach us. If we look at a plane flying 30,000 feet above, light takes about 300 milliseconds to reach us. I am looking at a screen one foot away, and the light takes 1 nanosecond to reach me.
Everything we see around us is a memory object. The sun is 8 minutes old, the plane is 300 milliseconds old and the screen is 1 nanosecond old. As the distance reduces, the time taken by light to reach us also reduces.
So when you stop looking at a memory object and start to see the object at time=0, you find a singularity called Aatma, which is the underlying reality of every living being.
From the double slit experiment, we conclude that light behaves both as a particle and a wave. In the experiment, light is allowed to pass from two slits to a photographic plate. When the light wave touches the photographic plate at a particular location, the wave function collapses to become a photon particle in the presence of the detector.
Once the detector is removed, the particle again starts to behave like a wave. That means the particle doesn’t have existence until you observe it.
In 1923, de Broglie’s hypothesis explained that not only light but all matters exhibit wave-particle duality.
Vedanta says nothing is real unless observed. The Aatma behaves like a wave, and your detector – consciousness – accepts that as a particle. Once the detector is removed, Aatma again starts to behave like a wave until it reaches the next detector.
Physicists Neils Bohr and Erwin Schrodinger were readers of Vedic knowledge and observed Vedanta in the quantum world.
A version of this article appears in print on October 22, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
JAJARKOT: Five years ago, during his first stint as the Prime Minister, KP Sharma Oli had declared that he would displace the tuin, rope bridges, from the country within two years. It was the first decision taken by the Oli administration on assuming office in September 2015. The budget presentat Read More...
A late night shooting at a midtown club in the Texas city of Houston killed three men and injured a fourth critically, the police said, just hours after another incident in which a police officer was killed with shots to the head. On Twitter, police said the injured man was taken to hospital Read More...
SIRAHA: As the biggest festival of Nepali Hindus 'Bada Dashain' is being celebrated, Naraha Rural Municipality in Siraha district has not yet provided the teachers and other employees with salaries for the last four months. The rural municipality's chairperson Ramsharan Yadav said the employees h Read More...
LAGOS: Nigeria's Lagos state governor said on Wednesday there were no fatalities recorded from a shooting in the suburb of Lekki. He described the shooting as people protested against police brutality on Tuesday night as among the "darkest hours from our history as a people." &nb Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal registered 5,743 additional cases of coronavirus infection taking the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 144,872 on Wednesday. There are currently 44,476 active cases of infection. Of the active cases, 14,676 patients are in institutional isolation while 29,800 in home isolation. Meanw Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Wednesday recorded highest single-day deaths from coronavirus-infection, its covid death toll inching closer to 800. Twenty-six more coronavirus-related fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours in the country after which the total number of fatalites from the disease sta Read More...
KATHMANDU: A total of 3,107 new cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Wednesday. Among the newly infected, 2,391 cases were registered in Kathmandu alone. Meanwhile, 543 and 173 cases were detected in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur respectively. Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ MORE: Kathmandu valley registers whopping 3,107 new infections, 2,391 in capital alone Til Read More...