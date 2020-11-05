Where is God?

PRAVESH NEPAL

The contentious debate over the years has been about the ‘existence of God’. The answer to the question depends on the degree of spiritual evolution and intelligence of the people.

Different people have different connotations about God based on different schools of thought. Some people describe God as a supreme being with the principle of Generator, Operator and Destroyer while others remain silent on the existence of God.

Some say there is only one God while others assert there are 330 millions of them. Some suggest reading the Vedas to perceive God while others recommend perusing the Quran to unify with God. Some suggest visiting the temples for a darshan of God while others insist on going to church to worship Him.

Some believe that the existence of a human being is a cycle of birth, death and rebirth governed by karma while others assume connecting directly with God after death.

Actually, who is God? Before seeking God, let us understand the existence of human beings in the universe.

Considering only the observable universe, there are at least two trillion galaxies, and our universe might just be a part of the multiverse. The sun is one out of two hundred billion stars just in the Milky Way galaxy.

Which energy binds all these galaxies together? Who is there to control and manipulate the entire universe? And we are fighting to protect our God standing on a small planet which is part of the small solar system of a small galaxy of the observable universe.

If believing in God means to believe in the mighty being at the top of a particular religion, then I will be an atheist. How much blood has flowed on earth in the name of religion? How many innocent animals sacrificed in the name of Gods? Our world is so confused about religion that we don’t really seem to understand God.

Seeking God and truly believing in religion are different experiences.

Now I believe there are two Gods. One who created humans and another created by humans. The first God is shapeless, almighty and can be experienced only in the form of energy.

The consistency in the gravity, the laws of nature followed by the universe and its components and the existence of God before time (Big Bang) are some evidences of experiencing God.

The second God has numerous shapes and forms depending on one’s religion. The manmade gods have ruled their companies with their own laws and try to entice others to follow them.

So believe in the God who created us. Religion or any kind of human institution doesn’t really seem to help experience the real God.

A version of this article appears in print on November 05, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

