Nepal | May 18, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Science & Technology > Apple reopening 25 more US stores, will soon top 100 worldwide

Apple reopening 25 more US stores, will soon top 100 worldwide

Published: May 18, 2020 11:30 am On: Science & Technology
Reuters
Share Now:

Apple Inc will this week reopen more than 25 of its branded stores in the United States, the company said on Sunday, continuing a gradual process that has unlocked doors at nearly a fifth of its worldwide retail outlets.

The iPhone maker in March shut all its stores outside of Greater China in response to the spread of the coronavirus. It started shutting its more than 50 Greater China stores in January and reopened them by mid-March.

“Our commitment is to reopen our stores when we are confident the environment is safe,” Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s head of retail, wrote on Sunday in a note on the company’s website.

The stores will impose social-distancing rules, limit occupancy and some will offer only curbside or storefront service, she said.

Apple does not disclose its retail store revenue. Direct sales, including retail stores, web and corporate sales, accounted for 31% of its $260 billion in 2019 revenue.

Chief Executive Tim Cook declined last month to provide an outlook for the June quarter, citing business uncertainty created by the virus. First-quarter sales in China, reflecting that country’s store closings and lockdown, were $9.46 billion, about $1 billion less than for the same period a year earlier.

Last week, Apple reopened its first five stores in the United States, requiring customers and employees to undergo temperature checks and wear masks before entering the premises.

Apple has 510 stores worldwide and 271 in the United States.

The website 9to5Mac reported that the company would reopen 10 of its stores in Italy beginning on Tuesday.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

China, Hong Kong stocks fall as US political turmoil dents global risk appetite

Share Now:

China and Hong Kong stocks followed other Asian markets lower on Wednesday morning, as political turmoil in Washington knocked Wall Street and dented risk appetite in global markets.

Motor mouth: T rex could bite with the force of three cars

Share Now:

Scientists have come up with one more reason to be amazed by Tyrannosaurus rex. When the huge carnivorous dinosaur took a bite, it did so with an awe-inspiring force equal to the weight of three small cars, enabling it to crunch bones with ease.

New Zealand quake scientists discover surprise hot water

Share Now:

When researchers in New Zealand drilled deep into an earthquake fault, they stumbled upon a discovery they say could provide a significant new energy source for the South Pacific nation.

EU to back developing nations on climate with $890 mln package

Share Now:

The European Union will provide 800 million euros ($891 million) to help 79 African, Pacific and Caribbean (ACP) nations implement a global deal to combat climate change.

Erdogan says Turkey will act if Syrian Kurdish militia attacks: media

Share Now:

President Tayyip Erdogan told US President Donald Trump during his visit to Washington this week that Turkey would act “without asking anyone” if it faced any sort of attack from the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, Turkish media reported on Thursday.

Pakistan bans and fines spinner Nawaz

Share Now:

The Pakistan Cricket Board has banned left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz for two months and fined him 200,000 rupees ($1,900) for violating its anti-corruption code.

Air pollution: Why and how it kills

Share Now:

Air pollution – indoor and outdoor – killed an estimated 6.5 million people in 2012, the latest data from the World Health Organization (WHO) shows.

Japan’s Princess Mako to marry ocean-loving legal assistant

Share Now:

Princess Mako, the granddaughter of Japan’s emperor, will marry an ocean-loving legal assistant who can ski, play the violin and cook.

© 2020 The Himalayan Times